Inside the Playbook of a North American Real Estate Pioneer

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onwards and Upwards: Discover the Reality of Building Real Estate Success by Dean Artenosi is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon.

For more than three decades, Artenosi has helped shape the Toronto real estate market. In his new book, Onwards and Upwards, he shares his insights and unflinchingly honest observations about creating immediate and long-term wealth through real estate.

Artenosi debunks the spin marketing tactics and get-rich-quick schemes that make their rounds on today's speaking circuit while opening his playbook to help agents, brokers, developers, and investors find their own niche in the North American real estate market. With richly drawn case studies pulled from his own career, Artenosi helps novice Realtors navigate common pitfalls. He also offers practical advice on how to work with clients, strengthen businesses, and build income-generating investment portfolios.

"I'll keep things as simple and practical as I can," said Artenosi. "Interested in learning the best way to devise truly creative financing vehicles? How to properly assemble a portfolio? The ways to assess the value of a piece of land? Why the vast majority of great properties are on corner lots? Or why there's more value to be found in buying existing properties rather than investing in new construction? It's all here for you in good, old-fashioned black and white."

About Dean Artenosi
Dean Artenosi, along with his wife Tania, own and operate the Coldwell Banker the Real Estate Centre in Ontario with eight offices in Toronto and nearby cottage country. Licensed since 1995, Artenosi was the first to introduce the concept of "no money down" buying programs in Canada, kickstarting a lifelong ambition to help everyday buyers, sellers, agents, developers, and investors maximize their gains through smart financing and time-honored real-estate strategies. Artenosi's track record of assembling valuable properties, specializing in change-of-use strategies, and developing a host of mid- to large-size developments cemented his reputation for helping others create lasting wealth in the North American real estate market.  

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

