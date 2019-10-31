"Inside The Rain" Starring Aaron Fisher, Ellen Toland, Eric Roberts And Rosie Perez To Be Released Theatrically This Spring

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Fisher's directorial debut "Inside the Rain" has been generating substantial buzz and critical acclaim at sold-out screenings on this year's Fall festival circuit. The film's world premiere was at the Woodstock Film Festival, where it was nominated for Best Feature Narrative. Festival dates for the film include Nashville Film Festival, San Diego International Film Festival, Twin Cities Film Fest as its Centerpiece highlight and the Big Apple Film Festival, where it will be the Opening Night film. The film received a Best Comedy Feature nomination at San Diego.

Trailer for Aaron Fisher's "Inside the Rain" Rosie Perez in Aaron Fisher's "Inside the Rain" (PRNewsfoto/Aaron Fisher)

"Inside the Rain" has obtained theatrical distribution beginning in March 2020 in U.S. markets including NY and LA. The film stars Aaron Fisher, Ellen Toland, Eric Roberts, Paul Schulze, with Catherine Curtin and Rosie Perez. Donnell Rawlings rounds out the talented cast. "Inside the Rain" was written and directed by Aaron Fisher, produced by George LaVoo and executive produced by Christine Vachon, Danny Fisher and Javier Gonzalez. The film is a presentation of Act 13 in association with Killer Films. The film will be theatrically distributed by Sky Island Films.

Facing expulsion from college over a misunderstanding, a bipolar student (Aaron Fisher) indulges his misery at a strip club where he befriends a beautiful and enigmatic sex worker (Ellen Toland) and they hatch a madcap scheme to prove his innocence. Rosie Perez stars as a tough love shrink, Eric Roberts as an unhinged film producer, and Catherine Curtin and Paul Schulze as the long-suffering parents. The ultimate underdog film and proof that if you believe in yourself, anything is possible.

"'Inside the Rain' is an important film that deals honestly with issues of mental health, and manages to be at once humorous and poignant," said co-star Rosie Perez. "I responded to director Aaron Fisher's script, and enjoyed working with him on our scenes together."

"Inside The Rain" has also attracted many film critics attention. Westwood One states, "Insightful and audacious, with terrific cast…raw and heartfelt emotion." And Tribune Media Services said, "'Inside the Rain' is a captivating story where the brush strokes of life and the arts blend together beautifully."

The film was cast by Ellyn Marshall and Maria Nelson of Orpheus Group Casting. Production counsel for the film is Evan Krauss of Eisner, LLP. Produced by Inside the Rain, LLC.

