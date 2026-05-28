Inside WHX Miami 2026: AI, Robotics, SportsTech, and the Future of Healthcare

The Americas' Largest Healthcare Exhibition Returns to Miami Beach June 17–19

MIAMI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Health Expo Miami returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center June 17–19, bringing together healthcare leaders, startups, investors, manufacturers, and medical technology companies from more than 120 countries.

WHX Miami is the largest healthcare and medical trade exhibition in the Americas and part of the World Health Expo (WHX) global network of events by Informa Markets. The show features live product demonstrations, startup pitches, executive discussions, networking opportunities, and next-generation healthcare technologies spanning AI, robotics, diagnostics, rehabilitation, wellness, recovery, aesthetics, digital health, and patient care. Last year's edition generated more than 13,600 professional visits, welcomed more than 1,200 exhibitors, and facilitated an estimated $556 million in business activity.

Central to this year's event is Future X, WHX Miami's flagship conference stage for healthtech, medical device innovation, healthcare investment, and global healthcare business. Designed for both emerging startups and established companies, Future X brings together healthcare entrepreneurs, medtech manufacturers, investors, hospital leaders, regulators, and policymakers to explore the technologies, partnerships, and strategies shaping the future of healthcare across the Americas.

"As healthcare organizations navigate accelerating technological change, global trade shifts, and increasing demand for connected care, WHX Miami has become a platform where healthcare leaders and innovators come together to turn ideas into real-world impact," said Gil Alejo, Exhibition Director, WHX Miami. "This year's event will spotlight the technologies, partnerships, and conversations shaping the future of healthcare across the Americas and beyond."

This year's edition will spotlight some of the healthcare industry's biggest emerging conversations and innovations, including:

Robotics Moves From Concept to Clinical Reality

Robotics and AI-powered healthcare technologies will take center stage throughout WHX Miami 2026, including at the Future X session "Robotics in Healthcare: From Breakthrough Innovation to Practical Adoption."

Leaders from Stryker, Mayo Clinic, Medtronic, and Insightec will discuss how robotics and digital technologies are increasingly being integrated into surgery, patient care, healthcare delivery, and hospital systems.

Featured speaker Robert Cohen, Vice President of Innovation and Technology for Orthopaedics at Stryker and Chair of AdvaMed's Digital Health Technology Board, will join conversations focused on the future of robotics, AI, and digital health implementation across healthcare systems globally.

SportsTech and Performance Medicine Step Into the Spotlight

With Miami preparing to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, WHX Miami 2026 will spotlight the growing intersection of healthcare, sports medicine, rehabilitation, recovery technologies, and performance innovation.

The session "Beyond the Game: How SportsTech is Redefining Performance & Health" will feature healthcare and innovation leaders discussing athlete care, injury prevention, recovery, and performance optimization. Speakers include Dr. Danica Vance, Director of Sports Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center and Dr. Campbell Rogers, Chief Medical Officer at Heartflow.

Healthcare Startups Pitch Live at Xcelerate

Returning to the Future X stage is the Xcelerate Startup Competition, presented in partnership with Connecting Giants & Unicorns (CGU). The competition will bring emerging healthcare startups face-to-face with investors, healthcare executives, manufacturers, and innovation leaders across sectors including AI, diagnostics, women's health, virtual care, precision health, interoperability, biotech, wellness, and healthcare operations.

Startups will have three minutes to pitch their solutions followed by rapid-fire questioning from expert judges and industry leaders before finalists compete live on stage during the final round on June 19.

Last year's winner, DermaSensor, earned recognition for its handheld device that uses light-based technology and artificial intelligence to help primary care physicians assess skin lesions for cancer in real time.

The winning startup will receive access to WHX Dubai 2027, a complimentary exhibition stand at WHX Miami 2027, and participation in a mentorship program designed to support long-term growth and commercialization opportunities.

AI, Digital Health, and the Future of Patient Care

From predictive health and genomics to decentralized diagnostics and clinical AI, WHX Miami 2026 will explore how healthcare organizations are moving emerging technologies from concept to implementation. Sessions including "Implementing Innovation in Healthcare Organizations" and "AI and Genomics: Proactive, Predictive, and Personalized Health" will examine how providers are using AI and digital tools to improve diagnostics, patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and personalized care.

Wellness, Recovery, and Aesthetic Technologies Gain Momentum

Reflecting Miami's emergence as a hub for wellness, aesthetics, and performance-driven lifestyles, WHX Miami 2026 will spotlight technologies designed to support rehabilitation, recovery, mobility, and preventative care.

Exhibitors across the show floor will showcase AI-powered posture and musculoskeletal assessment platforms, imaging technologies, rehabilitation systems, recovery devices, and wellness-focused medical technologies.

Highlighted innovations include Bodydot, an AI-powered musculoskeletal and posture assessment platform utilizing 3D sensing technology, OLIZ, a near-infrared light therapy device designed to support rehabilitation and pain relief, SONIX, a sonic wave exercise platform focused on mobility, circulation, and wellness, and the 3H Acupressure Bed, a thermal therapy and automated massage system designed to support circulation, muscle recovery, and relaxation.

Attendees will also experience wellness-focused technologies including LifeWave X39, a wearable wellness patch designed for daily use as part of overall health and recovery routines, alongside additional exhibitors showcasing recovery, mobility, and performance-focused healthcare solutions.

In addition to the exhibition and conference programming, attendees will have access to WHX Miami's VIP Buyer Program, which connects healthcare buyers, distributors, procurement leaders, and executives with exhibitors and emerging innovators from around the world.

Registration for WHX Miami 2026 is now open and free for all attendees. Attendees can also explore the event's interactive map to browse country pavilions, exhibitors, featured products, and conference sessions ahead of the show.

Media are encouraged to attend and cover keynote sessions, startup pitches, product launches, and live demonstrations throughout the event. To request press credentials or schedule interviews with show leadership, contact: [email protected].

About WHX Miami

WHX Miami connects healthcare trade and innovation across the Americas as part of the World Health Expo global network by Informa Markets. As the largest healthcare exhibition in the region, the event brings together manufacturers, distributors, healthcare providers, policymakers, and innovators to drive partnerships, expand market access, and advance the future of healthcare worldwide. For more information, visit www.worldhealthexpo.com/miami.

SOURCE World Health Expo Miami