InsideDesk Secures $12.6 Million Growth Financing Led by Pender Ventures to Accelerate AI-Powered Dental Revenue Cycle Management

Investment will accelerate InsideDesk's AI-powered platform, fuel key hires, and extend the company's leadership in revenue cycle management for dental service organizations.

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideDesk, the dental industry's leading provider of AI-powered revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for dental service organizations (DSOs), today announced a $12.6 million financing led by Pender Ventures with participation from existing investors Round13 Capital and Graphite Ventures. The financing will accelerate the company's AI platform and support its mission to help DSOs automate the revenue cycle, improve collections, and reduce administrative burden at scale.

InsideDesk's platform is already delivering measurable results for the organizations it serves. MB2 Dental, one of the nation's largest Dental Partnership Organizations, has used InsideDesk to improve visibility into revenue cycle performance and identify additional collection opportunities across its organization. That impact has driven growing demand for the company's AI-driven solutions as dental organizations look to do more with leaner teams amid increasingly complex payor requirements.

InsideDesk has had a meaningful impact on how we manage our revenue cycle, giving our teams greater visibility and helping us recover insurance receivables more efficiently and effectively across our organization," said Clint Ellenberg, Chief Revenue Officer at MB2 Dental. "We've seen firsthand how the right technology can move the needle. As dental organizations navigate an increasingly complex environment, continued innovation in revenue cycle management will be critical to helping teams make informed decisions and operate more successfully."

The round will fund deeper investment in artificial intelligence and automation and support key hires across engineering, AI, and go-to-market as InsideDesk scales to meet growing demand and extends its leadership in AI-powered revenue cycle management.

"Dental organizations shouldn't have to choose between growth and operational efficiency. We believe AI will fundamentally change how revenue cycle teams operate at scale: automating repetitive work while helping DSOs recover more revenue and operate more efficiently," said Paul Chen, Founder and CEO of InsideDesk.

"InsideDesk is tackling one of the dental industry's biggest operational pain points: revenue cycle management at scale" said Meryeme Lahmami, Principal at Pender Ventures. "Its AI platform brings automation to manual workflows and delivers clear ROI for DSOs. With a strong team, deep domain expertise, and an AI platform purpose-built for DSOs, we are proud to lead this round and look forward to supporting InsideDesk through its next phase of growth."

To learn more about InsideDesk and its AI-powered revenue cycle management platform, visit www.insidedesk.com.

About InsideDesk InsideDesk is the dental industry's leading revenue cycle management provider, offering the most complete suite of solutions available to dental service organizations. InsideDesk helps DSOs streamline claims processing, improve collections, and reduce administrative burden, giving teams the tools and visibility they need to improve financial performance at every level of the organization. Learn more at www.insidedesk.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About MB2 Dental Dallas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization (DPO) founded in 2007 and led by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. MB2 Dental was the first group to introduce the DPO model, an alternative to the traditional DSO model designed to preserve the integrity of the dental profession in a rapidly consolidating market. The company empowers dentists by ensuring clinical autonomy while providing resources and support to its doctor owners. For more information, visit www.mb2dental.com.

About Pender Ventures Pender Ventures is a venture capital investor focused on health tech and B2B technology companies at the inflection point between commercialization and scale. As a hands-on, high-conviction investor, Pender Ventures partners closely with founders to accelerate growth and build category-leading businesses. With deep roots in the Canadian innovation ecosystem and the flexibility to invest across North America, the team operates from offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary. Learn more at www.penderventures.com.

SOURCE InsideDesk Inc.