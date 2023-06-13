InsideOut Concerts Announces Issuance of a New U.S. Patent for Audience Immersion

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideOut Concerts, Inc., a pioneer and innovator in the design, development and production of immersive classical music events, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued its patent No. 11,673,070 entitled "Methods and Systems for Arranging Seats for Audience Members and Musicians." Invented by acclaimed conductor and Director of InsideOut Concerts, Inc., David Bernard, this patent covers algorithms and processes that enable classical music event producers and venue designers to actively manage audience experience and immersion in the design and execution of events. As a result, audience experience and immersion can take their place alongside acoustics and environmental conditions as determining factors in audience satisfaction and the success of venue design.

Excerpts of an InsideOut Concerts, Inc. event for Adults. David Bernard, Inventor of Patent No. 11,673,070 and Director of InsideOut Concerts, Inc. Active management of audience experience and immersion in an InsideOut Concerts, Inc. event.

"Today's audiences require compelling experiences in the live events they commit to. Classical Concert producers must pivot beyond 'audio delivery' to effectively compete with streamed digital music and experience-driven live activities. Incorporating active management of audience experience and immersion into event design is essential, and is Classical Music's best opportunity for growth," says inventor David Bernard. "In developing and leveraging the algorithms and tools in this Patent, I hope bring to Classical Music the tools to fully realize its potential for engaging audiences," says Bernard.

InsideOut Concerts, Inc. has produced events using the algorithms and tools covered in patent No. 11,673,070 with several symphony orchestras, including the Greenwich (CT) Symphony, the Danbury (CT) Symphony, the Massapequa Philharmonic and the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, resulting in not only increased tickets sales, but also increased organic new audience acquisition. Comments from attendees of these events include:

"Absolutely and positively one of the best experiences ever! This is a smart investment in the future growth of symphony audiences."

"We've become musical 'converts' solely due to your InsideOut concert experience and thoroughly anticipate the next one."

"I have been to many concerts at the world's great concert halls, but none were close to as memorable as the InsideOut concert I experienced on Sunday. I have never in my life engaged with music as holistically or dramatically--as ecstatically--as I did while sitting on stage among those musicians. Indeed, I have never been so fully enveloped like that in such magnificent sound. It was a thrill of a lifetime!"

About InsideOut Concerts Inc.

InsideOut Concerts Inc. is a pioneer and innovator in audience engagement and audience immersion. InsideOut Concerts, Inc. and its Director David Bernard collaborate with orchestras in the design, development and production of immersive classical music events hailed as transformative experiences for seasoned concert-goers and newcomers alike.

About David Bernard, Inventor of Patent No. 11,673,070

Called "the Johnny Appleseed of Classical Music" by Long Island Weekly, Maestro David Bernard has helped the Arts thrive through his innovative approaches to audience and orchestra building as music director and guest conductor. Maestro Bernard serves as Music Director of the Massapequa Philharmonic, the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and the Eglevsky Ballet where he leads the company's acclaimed annual production of "The Nutcracker" at the Tilles Center. First Prize winner of The American Prize Orchestral Conducting Competition (professional division) 2019, David Bernard's guest conducting appearances include the Brooklyn Symphony, the Dubuque (IA) Symphony, the Greenwich (CT) Symphony. His catalog of recordings acclaimed by Gramophone, BBC Music, Stereophile Magazine, Classics Today, Fanfare Magazine, and MusicWeb International, include a Complete Beethoven Symphonies Cycle, Mahler's Symphony No. 5 and Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring.

