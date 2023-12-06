insidepacket Names Joseph Harding as Lead Advisor for Growth and Strategy and Frank Cittadino as a Strategic Advisor

Industry veterans bring decades long track records in driving successful product innovation and go-to-market execution of new disruptive network security technologies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- insidepacket, a pioneering network as a service (NaaS) platform, announced the appointment of two industry veterans to key advisory posts, Joseph Harding as Lead Advisor for Growth and Strategy and Frank Cittadino as a Strategic Advisor.

Harding will guide all aspects of the company's growth strategy, including enabling service providers across the telecommunications, data center, and managed services sectors. Mr. Harding has served as a board member and C-level executive at multiple networking and data center service providers. He has been at the forefront in leading successful product innovation and go-to-market execution through every major network technology transformation over the past 25 years.

"This technology represents a force multiplier in simplifying networking for distributed hybrid cloud environments," said Harding. "insidepacket's NaaS platform has been engineered from the chip up to enable digital infrastructure providers to offer a fully automated portfolio of on-demand cloud networking solutions. These solutions squarely address the most acute needs enterprises have in modernizing their network for distributed hybrid cloud: on-demand multi-cloud connectivity, ultra-high-speed edge to cloud security, and observability. At the same time, insidepacket's overlay platform automates the consumption of existing network resources, massively lowering cost and complexity for service providers."

Mr. Cittadino will serve as a Strategic Advisor, partnering with the leadership team and Harding in guiding the product strategy and supporting commercial efforts. Most recently, Cittadino served as the CTO of Zayo Group, helping to lead their NaaS strategy. Prior to Zayo, Frank was the founder and CEO of QOS Networks, a managed SD-WAN provider that was acquired by Zayo in 2022.

"Multi-cloud networking is a vital component for distributed workloads and will continue to be an enabler of a high performing application strategy well into the future. As a former customer and champion, I am deeply familiar with insidepacket's technology and depth of the team. The emerging NaaS market presents a major opportunity and I am thrilled to help the insidepacket team accelerate time to value for their customers, partners, and investors."

"Joe Harding and Frank Cittadino's combined decades of experience in understanding service providers and managed service providers, their requirements, challenges, and GTM strategy will be invaluable to insidepacket as we continue to provide our customers with the best possible solutions," said Eli Karpilovski, CEO of insidepacket.

