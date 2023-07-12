Insider Insights: July 2023 Statistical Cruise Trends Revealed by CruiseCompete

News provided by

CruiseCompete

12 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

CruiseCompete Releases July 2023 CruiseTrends™ Report, Wealth of Data Shows Consumer Cruise Trends

DETROIT, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CruiseCompete has released its CruiseTrends™ report for the month of July 2023. This report details a picture of trends in consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for July 2023.

After serving up close to 19 million cruise quotes, CruiseCompete CruiseTrends™ offers an inside look at what consumers want in cruise vacations based on their requests. CruiseCompete has mined its wealth of data to provide information on the most popular cruise trends among consumers, including most requested cruise ships, lines and travel dates for premium, luxury and river cruising.

See the downloadable CruiseTrends™ Comparison Chart offering 12 months of data. Please click here to obtain the data: https://www.cruisecompete.com/cruise_trends.php

The CruiseTrends™ report for July 2023 is detailed below. To see more topics and data, please visit CruiseCompete's press room or July 2023 to see the entire report for this month.

Most Popular Cruise Lines
Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean
Luxury: Oceania Cruises
River: American Cruise Lines

In second place are Norwegian for premium/contemporary, Viking Ocean for luxury and Viking for river. More...

Most Popular Cruise Ships
Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas
Luxury: Queen Elizabeth
River: American Serenade

Next in popularity are Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas for premium/contemporary, Oceania Vista for luxury and American Heritage for river. More... 

Most Popular Cruise Regions
Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean
Luxury: Mediterranean
River: Europe

Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, North America for luxury and North America for river. More...

Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports
Premium/Contemporary: Miami
Luxury: Miami
River: Chattanooga

Next in popularity are Fort Lauderdale for premium/contemporary, Vancouver for luxury and Amsterdam for river. More...

Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited
Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel
Luxury: Ketchikan
River: Vienna

Next in popularity are CocoCay for premium/contemporary; Barcelona for luxury and Paducah for river. More...

Most Popular Countries Visited
Premium/Contemporary: Bahamas
Luxury: USA
River: USA

Second most popular are USA for premium/contemporary, Italy for luxury, Germany for river. More...

Most Popular Cabin Types
Premium/Contemporary: Balcony
Luxury: Balcony
River: Balcony

Second are Inside for premium, Outside for luxury, and Outside for river. More...

Number of Cabins Requested
Premium/Contemporary: 1 cabin
Luxury: 1 cabin
River: 1 cabin

Second are 2 cabins for premium/contemporary, 2 cabins for luxury, and 2 cabins for river. More...

Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths
Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights
Luxury: 7 nights
River: 7 nights

Second are 4 nights for premium/contemporary, 14 nights for luxury, and 14 nights for river. More...

Most Popular Sailing Months Requested
Premium/Contemporary: July 2023
Luxury: August 2023
River: July 2023

Second are August 2023 for premium, November 2023 for luxury, and August 2023 for river. More...

Booking Window of Time
The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.
Contemporary/Premium – booked 214 days in advance
Luxury – booked 234 days in advance
River – booked 357 days in advance
More...

Other data available at the July 2023 CruiseTrends™ report:

• Travel insurance requested
• Cruise line past passenger status requested
More...

CruiseCompete and its member travel advisors provide many curated cruise deals, offers and amenities on over 50 cruise lines with over 500 cruise ships sailing all around the world. Browse Cruise Ships and Cruise Lines.

CruiseCompete member-advisors are the most well-educated, forward-thinking and trusted cruise specialists in the industry. It's simple to use: Find the desired cruise. Request quotes. Compare personalized offers, prices, upgrades, cabin credits and more. Contact member-advisors with questions and to book. CruiseCompete offers higher quality cruise shore excursions at substantially lower prices.

About CruiseCompete
CruiseCompete has been the premier online cruise marketplace since 2003.

See What Cruisers Say About CruiseCompete and Press Quotes About CruiseCompete

CruiseCompete CruiseTrends™ offers monthly stats for an inside look at consumer trends and what consumers want in cruise vacations.

CruiseCompete now celebrates 19 years in business with 19 million quotes, where consumers come to CruiseCompete to research and book cruise vacations. They can compare offers from trusted travel advisors, see consumer reviews of advisors and agencies responding, then contact travel advisors directly for more information and to book cruises. CruiseCompete is a member of the Family Travel Association, the leading authority and resource for family travel information, and is home to the Sea Tales 2023 Family Cruise Travel Planner at Travel Resources.

CruiseCompete takes top honors in Travel + Leisure's "Top 60 Best Apps and Websites for Travelers" with an honorable mention. The Wall Street Journal praised CruiseCompete as "Best Cruise Travel Site," The New York Times says, "… independent travel advisors compete to offer you the best deal," and follows similar praise from Travel + Leisure, Kiplinger and The Washington Post. The Street says, "Score luxury cruises at bargain prices."

For more information, please visit: https://www.cruisecompete.com/ or https://www.cruisecompete.com/group_cruises/
CruiseCompete is an Iowa limited liability company, is not a travel agency nor owned by a travel agency.

CruiseCompete – Find us on Facebook! Follow us on TwitterInstagramOur Blog!

SOURCE CruiseCompete

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.