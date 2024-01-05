Insider Intelligence Appoints Matthias Braun Chief Executive Officer, Henry Blodget becomes Board Chair

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider Intelligence/eMarketer announced today the appointment of Matthias Braun as Chief Executive Officer as Henry Blodget and Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng step into new roles as Board members.

Braun has served as President of Insider Intelligence since January 2023. He joined the company as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations in 2020 from parent company Axel Springer S.E., where he served as Head of Portfolio since 2016. In this role he played a critical part in the acquisition of eMarketer, which merged with Business Insider Intelligence in 2020 to form Insider Intelligence.

During his tenure as President, Insider Intelligence renewed its focus on digital marketing, advertising, and ecommerce coverage and launched new, sought-after products, including Industry KPIs and Analyst Access Program, offering direct access to the expert analysts behind the company's respected research.

Henry Blodget said of Braun's appointment: "As President, Matthias expertly guided Insider Intelligence through a year of strategic refocus and oversaw the launch of powerful new products that are resonating with our clients. Matthias' astute leadership, strategic thinking, and mastery of the complexities of our business will propel Insider Intelligence to the next level as we further distinguish ourselves from our competitors, and I am thrilled he will continue to execute our ambitious vision for the company as Chief Executive Officer."

Jan Bayer, Axel Springer Deputy CEO and President News Media US, added: "Matthias has the vision and experience to lead Insider Intelligence to continued growth in 2024. Combined with his agile strategy, Matthias has set the company on a clear path to success as they build the most influential research, data and insights provider across marketing, advertising and ecommerce."

"I am passionate about the content Insider Intelligence produces and the solutions we provide our clients," Braun said. "As an avid user of eMarketer myself, I saw the outstanding value when working on US media acquisitions for Axel Springer. Our customers depend on our forecasts, data-centric guidance and expert analysis to inform their strategic decisions and drive their business successes.

I am honored for the opportunity to continue to lead our incredibly talented team as we accelerate our growth," Braun continued. "In 2024 we will introduce exciting products, tools, and offerings to serve them in new and robust ways."

Insider Intelligence is the leading research, data, and insights provider across marketing & advertising, and ecommerce fields. We empower companies to make informed decisions that maximize revenue, optimize spend, and anticipate digital disruption by providing actionable forecasts and context from expert analysts, carefully vetted data sources, and our proprietary research methodology. Formed by a merger of Business Insider Intelligence and eMarketer in 2020, Insider Intelligence is a division of Axel Springer S.E.

