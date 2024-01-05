Insider Intelligence Appoints Matthias Braun Chief Executive Officer, Henry Blodget becomes Board Chair

News provided by

Insider Intelligence

05 Jan, 2024, 07:45 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider Intelligence/eMarketer announced today the appointment of Matthias Braun as Chief Executive Officer as Henry Blodget and Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng step into new roles as Board members.

Braun has served as President of Insider Intelligence since January 2023. He joined the company as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations in 2020 from parent company Axel Springer S.E., where he served as Head of Portfolio since 2016. In this role he played a critical part in the acquisition of eMarketer, which merged with Business Insider Intelligence in 2020 to form Insider Intelligence.

During his tenure as President, Insider Intelligence renewed its focus on digital marketing, advertising, and ecommerce coverage and launched new, sought-after products, including Industry KPIs and Analyst Access Program, offering direct access to the expert analysts behind the company's respected research.

Henry Blodget said of Braun's appointment: "As President, Matthias expertly guided Insider Intelligence through a year of strategic refocus and oversaw the launch of powerful new products that are resonating with our clients. Matthias' astute leadership, strategic thinking, and mastery of the complexities of our business will propel Insider Intelligence to the next level as we further distinguish ourselves from our competitors, and I am thrilled he will continue to execute our ambitious vision for the company as Chief Executive Officer."

Jan Bayer, Axel Springer Deputy CEO and President News Media US, added: "Matthias has the vision and experience to lead Insider Intelligence to continued growth in 2024. Combined with his agile strategy, Matthias has set the company on a clear path to success as they build the most influential research, data and insights provider across marketing, advertising and ecommerce."

"I am passionate about the content Insider Intelligence produces and the solutions we provide our clients," Braun said. "As an avid user of eMarketer myself, I saw the outstanding value when working on US media acquisitions for Axel Springer. Our customers depend on our forecasts, data-centric guidance and expert analysis to inform their strategic decisions and drive their business successes.

I am honored for the opportunity to continue to lead our incredibly talented team as we accelerate our growth," Braun continued. "In 2024 we will introduce exciting products, tools, and offerings to serve them in new and robust ways."

About Insider Intelligence/eMarketer
Insider Intelligence is the leading research, data, and insights provider across marketing & advertising, and ecommerce fields. We empower companies to make informed decisions that maximize revenue, optimize spend, and anticipate digital disruption by providing actionable forecasts and context from expert analysts, carefully vetted data sources, and our proprietary research methodology. Formed by a merger of Business Insider Intelligence and eMarketer in 2020, Insider Intelligence is a division of Axel Springer S.E.

Contact
Steve Severinghaus
[email protected]

SOURCE Insider Intelligence

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.