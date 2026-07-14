INSIDER KNOWLEDGE MEETS TRAVEL PLANNING: JEN'S LITTLE BLACK BOOK: PREMIER PARIS PICKS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES

A new, curated digital platform bypasses crowd-sourced noise and algorithmic reviews to unlock more than 1,200 personally vetted gems across the French capital.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For travelers who believe luxury is defined by discovering hidden gems rather than counting five-star ratings, Jen's Little Black Book: Premier ParisPicks is an indispensable new digital travel resource. Launched this month, the platform is a meticulously curated travel guide featuring more than 1,200 personally vetted restaurants, cafés, boutiques, hotels, cultural institutions, and secret spots throughout Paris.

Specifically designed for sophisticated travelers who value true insider knowledge over endless, frustrating online searches, the platform offers members exclusive neighborhood guides, custom itineraries, and an interactive map that transforms trip planning into a seamless experience.

The platform is the brainchild of founder Jen Rabinowitz, an accomplished entrepreneur, tastemaking author, avid traveler, and longtime Paris devotee. After years of sharing her travel insights through a popular lifestyle blog and repeatedly creating bespoke itineraries for friends and colleagues, Rabinowitz recognized a widespread demand for curated, trustworthy travel advice. The overwhelming response inspired her to scale her personal expertise into a comprehensive digital resource.

"Paris is a sprawling city, and trying to plan a trip using generic search engines can quickly become exhausting," said Rabinowitz. "The challenge isn't finding options; it's knowing which experiences are truly worth your time. Paris rewards those who know where to look. I've spent years uncovering the places that make the city both delicious and extraordinary. This guide helps travelers first plan, then navigate with total confidence, whether they are embarking on a girls' trip, a solo or group vacation, or a romantic getaway."

Rejecting crowd-sourced reviews and algorithmic rankings, every listing in Jen's Little Black Book: Premier Paris Picks is personally selected based on quality, atmosphere, consistency, and overall experience. Members gain access to thoughtful editorial reviews, insider tips, reservation guidance, and seasonal recommendations to make the most of every day while they are abroad.

The site features an interactive map that lets users zoom in to explore an arrondissement, while twenty-five curated tours offer hand-picked routes through the best neighborhoods, shops, museums, and hidden gems. A Library of Custom Tours lets users easily mix and match itineraries to build a dream vacation. Members can filter by category, arrondissement, opening time, or sort alphabetically. Categories include Cheese Please, Schmancy Stores, Landmarks & Culture, Let's Have A Drink, French Girl Faves, Bars & Nightlife, Daily Bread, Shopping The Majors, Coffee Shops, Famous Boulangeries and Pâtisseries, Can't Miss Spots, and Vintage Finds.

To access the tours and listings, users can sign up for a six-month membership accessible from any laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Membership provides full access to all curated places with real-time hours and addresses, as well as cost-effective add-ons and category sorting.

For affluent travelers seeking the luxury and confidence of arriving with the city's best addresses already in hand, Jen's Little Black Book: Premier Paris Picks offers a smarter, more intimate way to experience the City of Light.

To explore membership options or learn more, visit paris.jenslittleblackbook.com.

For interviews with Jen Rabinowitz, please contact the publicist below.

About Jen's Little Black Book: Premier Paris Picks

Jen's Little Black Book: Premier Paris Picks is a premier digital travel tool dedicated to uncovering the world's most authentic, high-quality, and exceptional local experiences. Founded by entrepreneur and travel expert Jen Rabinowitz, the platform delivers meticulously vetted, insider recommendations that cut through digital noise to help sophisticated travelers navigate global destinations with ease.

Media Contact/Publicist:

Linda McDonough

50 Words LLC

(E) [email protected]

(M) (610) 256-7925

SOURCE Jen's Little Black Book