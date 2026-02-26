Insider Perks Releases New Study of 600,000+ Camping Prices Ranks Every U.S. State from Most to Least Expensive

The most comprehensive camping pricing study ever conducted finds that choosing the right state saves campers more than choosing the right dates, season, or amenities combined

CLEVELAND, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A night of camping in Delaware costs $109. The same type of site in North Dakota costs $44. That $65 difference is larger than the total price of a campsite in a dozen states.

Those are among the findings of the 2026 Outdoor Hospitality Pricing Report, which analyzed 609,863 price points from 2,110 private campgrounds across all 48 contiguous states — the largest analysis of American camping pricing ever conducted.

"The $65 gap between the most and least expensive states is bigger than the entire cost of a campsite in Kansas," said Brian Searl, Founder and CEO of Insider Perks. "If you're trying to save money on camping, picking the right state matters more than picking the right weekend, the right season, or the right site type. Nothing else comes close."

Where Camping Costs the Most: Delaware ($109), New Jersey ($92.50), Maryland ($92), Massachusetts ($87.80), Rhode Island ($87.50), Florida ($81.75), Connecticut ($81.67), California ($77.34), New Hampshire ($74.50), Maine ($72.45).

Where Camping Costs the Least: North Dakota ($44), Nebraska ($44), Kansas ($46), Arkansas ($48), Iowa ($49.50), Missouri ($51.44), Oklahoma ($52.50), South Dakota ($53.25), Louisiana ($53.75), Alabama ($54).

What Doesn't Move the Needle: The national seasonal swing is just 8% — roughly $5 a night between peak June and the January trough. Weekend premiums average 2.4% for RV sites, about $1.62 per night. July 4th adds just 4.7%.

What Does Matter: The median tent site is $45. RV sites $62. Glamping $145. Cabins $154.50. Oceanfront sites average $157.66 — a 128% premium. Full hookups cost 57% more than dry camping.

Hidden Gems: The study identified 609 parks averaging 4.70 stars at just $50 per night, concentrated in Arkansas (62.7% of parks qualify), Oklahoma (62.5%), Nebraska (60%), South Dakota (60%), and Tennessee (55.9%).

Across all accommodation types, the national median campground price is $71.50 per night. Nearly six in ten stays cost under $80.

The full report includes all 48 state rankings, monthly and day-of-week pricing, glamping and cabin subtype breakdowns, feature premium analysis, and city-level deep dives into Florida, California, and Texas.

The 2026 Outdoor Hospitality Pricing Report is available for free download at insiderperks.com/pricing-report.

About Insider Perks Insider Perks has served the outdoor hospitality industry exclusively since 2009, providing AI-powered marketing, automation, and competitive intelligence to more than 500 campgrounds, RV parks, and glamping resorts across North America. The company publishes original industry research and operates the sector's largest competitive data platform.

