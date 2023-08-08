INSIDER REVIEWS RANKS EXERGEN TEMPORAL THERMOMETER AS BEST THERMOMETER FOR CHILDREN - JUST IN TIME FOR COLD AND FLU SEASON

Exergen

08 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

National Review States Exergen is Leader in Consistently Providing the Most Accurate Temperature Reading

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Exergen TemporalScanner topped the list as "the best thermometer for kids" and was also named the most precise thermometer overall. Insider Reviews, a leading news and lifestyle media outlet, recently published a ranking of thermometers. The review tested a range of thermometers, spoke with pediatricians, and tested them on parents and children to determine the best thermometers in various categories. The review's #1 ranking in overall accuracy reflects Exergen's unparalleled body of scientific research. 117 peer-reviewed, published clinical studies make Exergen the clear leader in thermometry. 

Fever is the leading symptom of the flu or Covid. An accurate thermometer is an essential tool in determining if a child has the flu, Covid or just a cold. Immediate access to an accurate thermometer is imperative for parents and caregivers as children return to school and with the onset of cold and flu season. Exergen is uniquely well suited to be the thermometer of choice for your loved ones.

"The Exergen TemporalScanner has long been recognized as the number one thermometer in terms of accuracy for all patients and in all healthcare settings. It is also the clear preference of pediatricians, nurses, and parents," says Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen Corporation. "Insider Reviews underscores its superiority over other thermometers, making it a must-have at home for a fast and accurate temperature reading."

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION
Exergen invited, manufactures, and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than three billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, nurses, and parents. The ExergenTemporalScanner's accuracy is supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed published clinical studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. Exergen has also long been a leader in nursing. For nearly 20 years, it has been part of the nursing profession's educational curriculum. Published textbooks from 2005 to present include Exergen thermometers and have set nurse training standards, relied upon in thousands of nursing programs nationwide. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com.  

