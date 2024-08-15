Insider Tips and Local Recommendations for a No-Fuss, Lowkey Vacation on Florida's Space Coast

From surfing and sunrise beach walks to pub crawls and putt-putt courses, the Space Coast offers tons of under-the-radar activities for tourists seeking a local vibe.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences like bioluminescence, rocket launches, and the Kennedy Space Center, it's no wonder people come from all over the world to vacation along Florida's Space Coast. But for a destination that's known for its adrenaline-pumping activities, the Space Coast is a surprisingly chill place to visit. While here, tourists who want to "travel like a local" will find endless things to do, see and eat — you just have to know where to look.

"We invite guests to experience the Space Coast the way that locals do and lean into our relaxed culture." Post this Surfers walking along the shore in Cocoa Beach on Florida's Space Coast.

"Florida's Space Coast is known for being a lowkey, no-fuss travel destination, especially for families looking to take a break from busy theme parks, activity-packed cruises and jam-packed itineraries," said Peter Cranis, Executive Director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism (VisitSpaceCoast.com). "We invite guests to experience the Space Coast the way that locals do and lean into our relaxed culture."

Here are seven fun ways to experience the Space Coast like a local:

Take a Surfing Lesson. Surfing isn't just an activity on the Space Coast, it's a way of life. The Surf Capital of the East Coast is home to Kelly Slater , 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Caroline Marks and scores of other pro and amateur surfers. Learn how to get up on a board and experience the thrill of a lifetime at any number of Space Coast surf schools.



Enjoy a Sunrise Beach Walk. Locals know to expect pop-up showers in the afternoon, especially during the summer. But it's relatively rare to get a rainy morning. Take advantage of the early morning sun or catch a romantic sunrise during a leisurely stroll along the sand.



Play a Round of Golf — Regular or Miniature! If there's one thing most locals agree on, it's that the Space Coast is home to dozens of world-class golf courses. With tracks designed by legends like Arnold Palmer and Gary Player , there are courses that will thrill beginning and advanced players alike. Not ready for the real thing? The Space Coast boasts lots of fun mini-golf courses, like the awesome Golf 'n Gator in Cape Canaveral .

Take in a Museum. The Space Coast's more than 25 museums offer a major dose of culture, especially on rainy days. Aviation and space are big themes, of course, but the area is also home to museums that focus on civil rights, historical homes, military and law enforcement, natural sciences, sports, and other topics.



See a Local Theater Show. The Space Coast offers lots of great opportunities to experience live local theater. From the Historic Titusville Playhouse and the Surfside Playhouse to the Melbourne Civic Theatre and the Henegar Center for the Arts, there are cultural venues hosting plays and musicals year round that will delight audiences of all ages and interests.



Eat Like a Local. The Space Coast's restaurant scene is teeming with local eateries that take ingredients, flavor and service to the next level. Residents love to indulge in the fresh catch at local seafood spots, ease into the weekend with standout brunch options, treat themselves to an elevated culinary experience, or feed a crowd at one of the Space Coast's family-friendly restaurants.



See a Jazz Show . Space Coast natives are big fans of the legendary Space Coast Jazz Society. Dedicated to preserving and promoting live jazz, the group hosts monthly concerts throughout the area, dazzling crowds to the sounds of Louis Armstrong , Miles Davis , Ella Fitzgerald and others.

For more events and things to do year-round on the Space Coast, go to VisitSpaceCoast.com/things-to-do/.

About Florida's Space Coast

Florida's Space Coast is a family-friendly destination located 45 minutes east of Orlando. Encompassing Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and The Beaches, Port Canaveral, Titusville, Palm Bay and Viera, it is home to the world's second-busiest cruise port and 72 miles of beaches (the longest stretch in the state), as well as 190,000 acres of wetlands and waterways full of habitat found nowhere else. Florida's Space Coast is home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where rockets still soar into orbit. For more information, contact the Space Coast Office of Tourism at 877-572-3224 or go to VisitSpaceCoast.com.

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism