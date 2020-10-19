Insiders See Turmoil Creating Profit in 10 Global Sectors in 2021, Says Trading and Business Pro

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After the US tariff wars and Covid disruption," says international speaker, business consultant and award-winning former diplomat Michael Hamilton Morgan, "key political insiders, traders and investors see 2021 profits driven by turmoil. The key is whether other smart investors can access the same intel and jump in."

Morgan's sources see payday in at least 10 sectors ranging from US-China global competition, pharma and key infrastructure to rising income disparities, affordable housing and energy. Smart companies and economies in Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa can all catch the wave.

To help his clients, Morgan draws on +30 years of work with political insiders in the US, China, Middle East and emerging markets, public and private corporations, high net worth investors, commodity traders, family offices, sovereign funds, private equity funds, non-bank financial institutions and strategic investors.

Morgan currently consults for clients seeking capital, partnerships and commodity sources and markets -- in industries like energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, entertainment and real estate. In commodities he focuses on energy including LNG and other raw materials.

Morgan is a member of the Advisory Boards of CBT Fund in Beijing, Big Time Fund in the US, and is a partner at emerging market generic pharma start-up Aseare (www.aseare.com).

Morgan has consulted on projects in electric power, upstream and downstream oil and gas, renewable energy, homeland security, commercial and multifamily real estate, sports, mobile telecom, biotech and medical devices. For clients ranging from Fortune 50 public companies to private ventures and start-ups he has produced annual and quarterly reports, C-suite speechwriting, white papers, market analyses, curated news summaries and analysis, communications plans, business plans, board presentations, investment teasers, quarterly call taking points, op eds, advertorials, and global government relations strategies.

Morgan has also written for C-level leaders at global corporations like Dell, ExxonMobil, Ford Motor, Genentech, HP, IBM, Pfizer, Pharmacia, United Airlines and many others. Morgan himself has been a speaker at the World Economic Forum/Arab Business Council, British Parliament, U.S. Treasury, Georgetown University, UCLA, University of Virginia, the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation in Dubai, Saudi Aramco, the Asia Society and many other venues.

Morgan has also authored books on World War II and the Middle East for National Geographic. Morgan was an Echols Scholar at the University of Virginia, where he graduated with High Distinction.

