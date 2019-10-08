InsideTracker Adds Industry Veterans To Management Team To Fuel Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge, Massachusetts-based InsideTracker, the leading personalized nutrition platform, proudly announced today the addition of two senior members to its management team. Slava Brodskiy joins as VP, Software Engineering and Eric Freedman joins as VP, Marketing.

Brodskiy joins InsideTracker from Digital Properties where he was Head of Technology. He brings a track record of over twenty years leading complex IT engineering and resource management initiatives for companies like SocialSphere and Lycos. Brodskiy will oversee the strategy, development and roadmap of InsideTracker's robust data science and AI capabilities including its patented automated algorithmic engine. Additionally, he will guide the growth and development of InsideTracker's international team of developers

Freedman joins InsideTracker from his recent role as Chief Strategy Officer at the integrated creative agency Sleek Machine. He brings over twenty years of experience leading award-winning marketing programs for health, nutrition technology and consumer brands, both at leading marketing agencies and in the fast growth start-up world. Freedman will guide strategic brand development, consumer growth, sales, marketing and commercialization initiatives for InsideTracker.

"We are at a significant inflection point with our business and are excited to onboard world-class talent and practitioners like Slava and Eric," said Rony Sellam, CEO of InsideTracker. "This is just one of many proof points that demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence and innovation in both our consumer channels and B2B partnerships. We look forward to Slava and Eric's contributions in helping us continue to develop our best-in-class offering to our customers, fuel our ongoing growth, and transform the future of personalized nutrition."

InsideTracker is the leading personalized nutrition platform which generates ultra-customized recommendations to optimize an individual's health by tracking and analyzing blood and genetic biomarkers using a patented algorithm. The expert system matches the most relevant, science-based recommendations to each individual based on blood data, DNA data and demographics, as well as self-reported preferences and goals. Founded in 2009 by leading scientists in aging, genetics and biometric data from MIT, Tufts and Harvard, InsideTracker's mission is to transform the way every human being eats, sleeps, and moves to live a longer, better life. The proof is in the data. Read InsideTracker's peer-reviewed paper in Scientific Report

