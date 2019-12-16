InsideTracker Announces Continued Expansion of Leadership Team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker, the leading personalized nutrition platform, has announced the addition of Tara Hendricks to its leadership team. With over 20 years of experience supporting the development of both public and private organizations, Tara will play a key role in building and leading the financial, administrative and human resources functions that are pivotal for InsideTracker's continued growth.

"Tara is a phenomenal addition to the InsideTracker team and brings a wealth of invaluable experience from forward-thinking, data science-driven organizations to our executive team that will be crucial for our growth in the years ahead," said Rony Sellam, CEO of InsideTracker. "She joins us as we continue to build out an impressive leadership team comprised of seasoned industry veterans, such as Eric Freedman leading sales and marketing and Slava Brodskiy overseeing technology and product development, who both came on board earlier this year."

Prior to joining InsideTracker, Tara served in operational leadership roles at Boston-based technology, AI and analytics startups Talla, Kinvey and Visible Measures, where she implemented process and structure in critical functional areas while supporting executive leadership with fundraising and M&A efforts. "I'm excited to join InsideTracker at this point in its journey and look forward to supporting each member of the team as we continue to develop a best-in-class service for helping people reach their goals and perform at their best," noted Tara Hendricks. "InsideTracker is leading the way in cutting-edge, personalized and customizable wellness analytics and I am thrilled to be a part of the company's continued growth."

Founded in 2009 by experts in aging, genetics and biometric data from Harvard, MIT and Tufts, InsideTracker is the leading platform for personalized health and wellness analytics. By examining blood and DNA biomarkers and lifestyle habits, the company offers actionable, evidence-based recommendations for individuals to live fuller, healthier lives. For more information about InsideTracker, please visit www.insidetracker.com.

InsideTracker is the leading personalized nutrition platform which generates ultra-customized recommendations to optimize an individual's health by tracking and analyzing blood and genetic biomarkers using a patented algorithm. The expert system matches the most relevant, science-based recommendations to each individual based on blood data, DNA data and demographics, as well as self-reported preferences and goals. Founded in 2009 by leading scientists in aging, genetics and biometric data from MIT, Tufts and Harvard, InsideTracker's mission is to transform the way every human being eats, sleeps, and moves to live a longer, better life. The proof is in the data. Read InsideTracker's peer-reviewed paper in Scientific Report.

