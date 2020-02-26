InsideTracker Announces Launch Of Its Pioneering DNA + Blood Service

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker, a leading platform for personalized nutrition, has announced the launch of the new InsideTracker DNA Kit. The addition of the first-of-its-kind DNA Kit to InsideTracker's long-standing blood testing capabilities marks a major turning point in the category where consumers can now leverage the power of analyzing DNA and blood together. By combining their genetic potential from their DNA test with the snapshot of their current wellbeing from their blood biomarker analyses, users will be empowered with precise, dynamic and ongoing recommendations for optimizing their health and wellness.

The InsideTracker DNA Kit provides an easy at-home test, a personalized DNA report and new depth of genetic testing with up to 29 wellness traits based on 261 genetic biomarkers in five key areas: Weight, Sleep, Food Sensitivities, Aging and Performance.

Over three years and countless hours of rigorous research in the making, InsideTracker's scientific team custom designed the new DNA array with over 1200 unique, wellness-related SNPs on top of 800,000 markers designed to enable extraction of further personalized insights for customers of diverse backgrounds. These specific 1200 SNPs, most of them not available through any other DNA test on the market, were handpicked for precise relevance to complement the InsideTracker blood biomarker and personalized nutrition systems.

InsideTracker's powerful and proprietary genotyping scores allow users to know if they are at risk for out of higher than normal levels for blood and physiological markers and their genetic influence on general wellness, athletic activity, longevity, food allergies, weight management, sleep and nutrition preferences.

Given the relatively new and evolving world of DNA testing, InsideTracker and its team of experts are excited to bring users along as the field advances. Those who purchase the InsideTracker DNA Kit now will get increasingly valuable insights over time as new proprietary scores are added, new genetic research is published and as InsideTracker's own software becomes more robust with new data inputs. As the world of DNA science continues to progress, so will InsideTracker.

"Harnessing the power of genetics as well as blood data helps people better unlock the truth of who they are and the inherent power of their body's potential" said Rony Sellam, CEO of InsideTracker. "For us, the new InsideTracker DNA Kit represents the next major milestone in realizing InsideTracker's vision of delivering real-time, holistic health and wellness insights through numerous data inputs. Now we are able to provide our customers with an unprecedented level of insights and actionable recommendations for personal wellness. This is unlike anything they have ever seen."

InsideTracker initiated this product to build on its expertise in blood analysis and provide unparalleled personalized nutrition and lifestyle guidance. While blood provides a snapshot of what's going on in our bodies at a distinct point in time, DNA outlines our body's genetic potential for certain wellness traits. Together, these inputs provide a far more precise and holistic view of personal health and wellness. Additionally, there are many misconceptions in the marketplace about what genetic testing is able to tell you. DNA can reveal genetic predispositions, but it is rarely predictive or definitive. "Given the complexities involved in genetic science, and our position in personalized nutrition, we saw a real opportunity to purpose build something uniquely designed for our product suite and for users to become exponentially more informed about their health and wellness potential," noted Sellam.

InsideTracker is the leading personalized nutrition platform which generates ultra-customized recommendations to optimize an individual's health by tracking and analyzing blood and genetic biomarkers using a patented algorithm. The expert system matches the most relevant, science-based recommendations to each individual based on blood data, DNA data and demographics, as well as self-reported preferences and goals. Founded in 2009 by leading scientists in aging, genetics and biometric data from MIT, Tufts and Harvard, InsideTracker's mission is to transform the way every human being eats, sleeps, and moves to live a longer, better life.

