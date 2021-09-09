InsideTracker Answers Question, "Gut Microbiome-Informed Personalized Nutrition: Are We There Yet?"

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microbiome composition analysis is not yet a self-contained approach to create personalized, effective and actionable nutrition and lifestyle interventions, explains a new, peer-reviewed perspective paper published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN). The article was authored by the science team at InsideTracker , the leading truly personalized performance and nutrition system.

The team's review of published research on applying microbiome testing to broad-scope nutritional recommendations points to three key challenges in current microbiome science leading to the conclusion:

There is a lack of consensus on what constitutes a healthy microbiome in the generally healthy individual, where the optimal gut environment is highly individualized.

Bacterial species level results from microbiome tests are highly variable and often inconsistent, affected by confounding factors that are not yet sufficiently understood to enable precision nutrition.

There is a lack of established cause-effect relationships between precision nutritional and lifestyle interventions and specific microbiota changes toward a healthier composition trajectory (which itself may be highly individualized).

"InsideTracker was created to give people access to the evidence-based tools that empower them to live healthier, longer lives. This means rigorously reviewing the research on biomarkers that can further personalize our performance and nutrition system," said lead author of the paper, Bartek Nogal, PhD, principal scientist, InsideTracker. "We are excited about the personalization potential of microbiome analysis, but for now, the science indicates that blood biomarkers, combined with insights from DNA and activity tracker data, are the most suitable for creating personalized Action Plans."

The full perspective paper can be read here.

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and performance system. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal clear picture of what's going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving your health and becoming your best self. Read our peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

