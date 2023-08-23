InsideTracker Appoints First-Ever COO, Tara Hendricks, Bolstering Operations with a Customer-Centric Focus

InsideTracker

23 Aug, 2023, 08:34 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker, the leading personal health analysis and data-driven wellness guide that helps people increase their healthspan and live healthier longer, today announced the appointment of Tara Hendricks as its first-ever Chief Operating Officer.

InsideTracker appoints 25-year operations, strategy and finance team leader, Tara Hendricks, as its first-ever COO to bolster operations with a consumer-centric focus and propel the company's continued growth and success.
With an impressive track record of more than 25 years leading operations, strategy and finance, Hendricks has been a vital asset to InsideTracker since joining the company in 2019. As COO, she will spearhead operational initiatives, fostering efficiency and guaranteeing the delivery of exceptional customer-driven experiences that propel the company's continued growth and success.

This promotion reinforces InsideTracker's unwavering commitment to remarkable customer experiences that empower individuals with science-backed insights and personalized wellness recommendations that support optimal health and longevity.

"InsideTracker's reputation is built on a relentless commitment to scientific innovation, strategic partnerships and personalized solutions. Tara Hendricks' appointment as COO will drive us to forge even deeper connections with our customers, ensuring their needs and well-being remain at the forefront of everything we do," said Rony Sellam, CEO, InsideTracker. "Her exceptional operational expertise and strategic insight will be instrumental in propelling our mission to provide a truly personalized, science-backed solution that pushes the boundaries of preventative healthcare."

"I am honored to assume the role of COO for InsideTracker and to continue working alongside our talented team to make a meaningful impact on people's lives," said Hendricks. "InsideTracker is revolutionizing how individuals live healthier longer. I am committed to driving operational excellence to ensure we deliver on our promise of personalized, science-backed wellness solutions by fostering deeper connections between InsideTracker and our valued customers."

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 and created by experts in the fields of aging, genetics, and biometric data, InsideTracker provides a personal health analysis and data-driven wellness guide designed to help you live healthier longer.

By analyzing your body's biomarkers, InsideTracker objectively assesses the current state of your well-being. Our A.I.-powered platform uses findings from thousands of scientific peer-reviewed publications and over ten billion biomarker data points to generate a custom set of actionable recommendations and insights. Integrated within an intuitive mobile app, InsideTracker reveals your personalized path to improving your health and longevity from the inside out. Read InsideTracker's peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition. Follow InsideTracker on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE InsideTracker

