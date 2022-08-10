InsideTracker Expands Leadership Team, Welcomes Oliver Young as VP Product

Brings decade of technical product management expertise to enable people to live healthier, longer lives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker, the leading truly personalized performance and nutrition system, today announced the hire of Oliver Young as VP, product. Young brings more than a decade of product development and design experience, specializing in integrating deeply technical products into users' daily lives. The hire is the latest in a series of key leadership team additions that position the company to enhance and further inspire healthspan-improving action among InsideTracker users.

Young's experience includes product leadership roles at Twitter, LogMeIn and Sonos, where he helped boost user engagement through the development of compelling software experiences.

"Throughout my career, I've enjoyed tackling the challenge of taking complex, technical products and making them delightful and easy to use for an average person," said Young. "By joining the InsideTracker team, I not only get to sink my teeth into a technologically robust product, but also reap the personal reward of knowing I'm helping create experiences that add years to life and life to years."

"InsideTracker is experiencing exponential growth, and has plans to do big things in the coming years," said Rony Sellam, CEO, InsideTracker. "Oliver's experience in leading cutting-edge product and design for high growth organizations is a huge asset to InsideTracker."

Young lives in the Boston area with his wife, an experienced marathon runner and registered dietitian, and two young children. Together, they spend their time as a family enjoying the outdoor recreation opportunities of the area, bringing first-hand knowledge of InsideTracker's active user base to Young's product development approach.

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and performance system. InsideTracker's mission is to help people add years to their lives and life to their years by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal-clear picture of what's going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving your health and becoming your best self. Read our peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

