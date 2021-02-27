InsideTracker Expands Leadership Team with New Vice President, Product and Experience

"Jeff's unique ability to think like the customer, talk like the customer and be the voice of the customer at the table when we design products and mobile experiences makes him the perfect addition to a consumer-focused brand like InsideTracker," Dr. Gil Blander, founder and chief scientific officer, InsideTracker, said. "We look forward to mining his depth of experience and human-design leadership as we strive to make InsideTracker a vital part of helping people increase their healthspan."

"Throughout my career, it's been my mission to create a positive difference in the wellbeing of humans through smart product design, and I'm excited to join InsideTracker at such a pivotal time in its growth," Clark said. "With its unique combination of peer-reviewed science, cutting-edge technology and a decade-plus legacy, InsideTracker is well-positioned to unlock the full potential of our bodies with a strong mission, deep focus on research and diverse leadership team."

Clark is especially well-suited to understand the mindset of InsideTracker's high-performing customer base, having turned his own health around several years ago through lifestyle interventions including proper nutrition and increased movement. This combination of Clark's personal and professional experience makes him a unique fit to help InsideTracker increase the appeal of the platform to the broad universe of those seeking to expand their healthspan, while also unlocking InsideTracker's stickiness to become a part of their day-to-day lives.

About InsideTracker

InsideTracker is the leading ultra-personalized human performance platform that analyzes data from your blood, DNA, lifestyle and fitness tracker to help you optimize your body and reach your health and wellness goals. InsideTracker's patented algorithm and expert system transforms the body's biomarker data into knowledge, insights and customized action plans of science-backed nutrition, fitness and lifestyle recommendations. Founded in 2009 by leading scientists in aging, genetics and biometric data from MIT, Tufts and Harvard, InsideTracker is dedicated to its mission to improve the healthspan of people everywhere so they can enjoy longer, healthier lives - adding life to their years and years to their life.

