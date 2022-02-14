InsideTracker Grows Genomics, Bioinformatics Expertise on Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Ali Torkamani, PhD

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker, the leading truly personalized performance and nutrition system, today announced the addition of Dr. Ali Torkamani, who currently serves as director of genome informatics for Scripps Research Translational Institute's Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology, to its scientific advisory board.

Torkamani's research career has covered a broad range of areas centered on the use of genomic technologies to uncover the genetic causes and underlying mechanisms of disease and identify precision therapies. His major focus areas include human genome interpretation and genetic dissection of novel rare diseases, predictive genomic signatures of response to therapy and novel sequencing-based assays as biomarkers of disease.

In his role on the InsideTracker scientific advisory board, he will advise the company on new genetic approaches, developing advanced genetics scores and utilizing Mendelian randomization techniques on InsideTracker's growing database of biometric data from well people— thought to be the largest in the world.

"Ali brings a wealth of expertise in genomics and bioinformatics to our scientific advisory board, which is vital to the research and development of our personalized health and wellness product," said Dr. Gil Blander, chief scientific officer and co-founder, InsideTracker. "As InsideTracker pursues our mission of creating the ultimate human optimization platform, we look forward to his guidance on further predicting which interventions will have maximum value on an individual level."

"The human body offers an incredibly complex network of genomic, physiological and biological data that can be applied not just to reverse disease, but to improve healthspan," said Torkamani. "InsideTracker unites this information, decodes it and offers everyday people unprecedented insight into their inner health, and I'm excited to apply my expertise in making personalized analysis and effective interventions more broadly available."

As a member of the InsideTracker scientific advisory board, Torkamani joins notable academics and subject-matter experts that include Dr. David Sinclair, Dr. David Katz, Dr. Jeffrey Blumberg, Dr. Lenny Guarante and Dr. Roger Fielding.

