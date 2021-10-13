InsideTracker Integrates Blood, DNA, Fitness Tracking Data to Deliver Personalized Performance, Nutrition Plans on Android-Compatible Devices

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading truly personalized performance and nutrition system, today announced the availability of the InsideTracker app for Android™, marking a revolution in personalized health and wellness for Android users by bringing together blood biometric data, DNA insights and fitness tracker data to create science-backed Action Plans on the go.

The InsideTracker app for Android marks a revolution in personalized health and wellness for Android users by bringing together blood biometric data, DNA insights and fitness tracker data to create science-backed Action Plans on the go.

Analyzes data from blood, DNA, lifestyle and integrates with Garmin Connect™ or Fitbit to create a real-time, holistic snapshot of health and wellness

Generates a personalized Action Plan of science-backed nutrition and lifestyle recommendations by matching biometric inputs with goals like endurance, strength, power or healthy aging

Prioritizes recommendations with a user-friendly Impact Score that shows the strength and effectiveness of each recommendation, the science behind it and the relative importance of each recommendation in achieving goals

Provides daily motivation with customized ProTips based on activity like workouts, sleep and heart rate

"The InsideTracker app was created around a simple idea— provide limitless access to your health and wellness data, helping to keep you on track and build the sound habits you need to reach your goals," said Dr. Gil Blander, co-founder and chief science officer, InsideTracker. "Now Android users will have anytime, anywhere access to the trusted guide of your daily health and wellness journey."

To unlock the power of InsideTracker on Android-compatible devices, existing InsideTracker customers with blood test results can simply download the InsideTracker app on the Google Play Store , log into their InsideTracker account and connect with their Garmin or FitBit device.

Android users without an existing InsideTracker account can visit InsideTracker.com and select the plan that's right for them, then download the app to receive their blood test results, sync with their fitness tracker and create a science-backed Action Plan to help them reach their personal health and wellness goals.

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and performance system. InsideTracker's mission is to help people add years to their lives and life to their years by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal clear picture of what's going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving your health and becoming your best self. Read our peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

