InsideTracker Named Official Performance Nutrition System of Western States Endurance Run

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker, the leading truly personalized performance and nutrition system, today announced a partnership with the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run, signing on as the exclusive performance nutrition system of the world's oldest 100-mile trail race.

Western States Endurance Run

"The Western States Endurance Run has always believed in the value of research and the dissemination of translational knowledge that helps us all better understand the frontiers of human endurance," said Diana Fitzpatrick, president, Western States Endurance Run. "InsideTracker's highly personalized and highly innovative approach to help promote runners' health, wellness and athletic longevity through sound, science-based information and decision-making, represents the next wave in optimizing human endurance. The Western States Endurance Run could not be happier to announce our new and exciting relationship with InsideTracker."

"The Western States Endurance Run is a celebration of human optimization and durability, qualities InsideTracker was designed to help athletes and performance-seekers of all levels unlock," said Jonathan Levitt, endurance category lead, InsideTracker. "After years of cheering from the sidelines and collaborating behind the scenes, we're proud to sign on as exclusive performance nutrition system partner."

InsideTracker has a longstanding history of supporting the ultrarunning community and has seen five user-athletes win the race, including Cat Bradley in 2017 and Magda Boulet in 2015. The company is also partnered with Drs. Megan Roche and Emily Kraus of Stanford, who is leading a multi-year study of the Western States competitor field to uncover predictors of bone stress injury in ultrarunners.

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and performance system. InsideTracker's mission is to help people add years to their lives and life to their years by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal clear picture of what's going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving your health and becoming your best self. Read our peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

Follow InsideTracker on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Heather Hawkins

[email protected]

(415) 598-8662

SOURCE InsideTracker