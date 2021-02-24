InsideTracker Pro Gives Health and Performance Professionals Easy Access to Blood Biomarker Data, Science-Backed Client Action Plans, Additional Revenue Streams

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood biomarker testing was once reserved for elite athletes and medical-grade coaches. InsideTracker , the leading ultra-personalized human performance platform, today launched InsideTracker Pro , a program designed to empower registered dietitians, coaches, trainers and other health and wellness practitioners to easily expand their offerings with in-demand services, providing hyper-customized programs and evidence-backed recommendations using blood, DNA, lifestyle and fitness tracker data.

InsideTracker Pro delivers simple, convenient access to true knowledge, meaningful insights and customized Action Plans using the same science-backed nutrition, fitness and lifestyle recommendations trusted by elite athletes and high performers like Rich Froning, Shalane Flannagan and Dave Asprey.

The process is simple: Together with their InsideTracker professional, clients select a product, schedule a blood draw at a local Quest lab or at home and the results, along with a personalized plan, are available to the practitioner on a secure, customized dashboard within a week.

Whether clients are seeking improved endurance, strength, mental performance or healthspan, InsideTracker doesn't just provide one-time recommendations based on DNA, it measures what matters most to runners, triathletes, cyclists, CrossFitters, biohackers and other high performers, including Vitamin D and B12, ferritin and cortisol, and builds a plan professionals can track with follow-up testing to gauge the impact of training and lifestyle changes, plus a menu of additional test options to fine-tune results. Unlike tests a personal physician might run, InsideTracker guides clients towards "optimal," not simply "normal," ranges to help them achieve their high-performance goals faster.

"We hear from coaches every day who know getting a look 'under the hood' into the human body is the best way to maximize results, get objective proof of program impact and help high-performing clients constantly calibrate their bodies, but don't have years to devote to studying the data," said Gil Blander, co-founder and chief scientific officer, InsideTracker. "Since 2009, we've taken the guesswork out of using blood biomarkers to inform programming with our patented algorithm based on multiple inputs and a discerning eye towards research. We're excited to partner with professionals to offer this knowledge to clients through our InsideTracker Pro program."

Megan Roche, an elite trail and ultrarunner, coach and clinical researcher for Stanford University, uses InsideTracker as a vital part of her team coaching and client programs. "I encourage all my athletes to get an InsideTracker test as a baseline. If things start getting rough, we can go back and test. I'm especially impressed with how InsideTracker displays data, so I can get a trend for how an athlete is performing over time."

InsideTracker Pro creates a turnkey additional revenue stream with healthy commissions on in-demand services, client and member discounts, educational and marketing resources and more.

Qualified professionals can apply for InsideTracker Pro by visiting: https://insidetracker.com/pro

InsideTracker is the leading ultra-personalized human performance platform that analyzes data from your blood, DNA, lifestyle and fitness tracker to help you optimize your body and reach your health & wellness goals. InsideTracker's patented algorithm and expert system transforms the body's biomarker data into knowledge, insights and customized action plans of science-backed nutrition, fitness and lifestyle recommendations. Founded in 2009 by leading scientists in aging, genetics and biometric data from MIT, Tufts, and Harvard, InsideTracker's mission is to improve the healthspan of people everywhere so they can enjoy longer, healthier lives - adding life to their years and years to their life.

