InsideTracker x Apple Watch, Better Paired Together to Deliver Personalized Health Insights, Science-Backed Guidance for Human Optimization

Brings blood biometrics, DNA insights together with activity, heart rate, sleep data from Apple Watch to provide personalized nutrition, lifestyle Action Plan

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading truly personalized performance and nutrition system, today announced the availability of Apple Watch integration on its top-performing iOS personalized health app. By bringing together blood biometrics, DNA insights and Apple Watch data including workouts, daily activity, resting heart rate (RHR) and sleep duration, the InsideTracker app delivers sophisticated, science-backed nutrition and lifestyle recommendations never before available in real-time, right to Apple Watch devices.

Key Features

InsideTracker today announced Apple Watch integration, allowing users to combine Apple Watch activity and physiomarker data with deep-dive blood biometric and DNA insights to deliver the ultimate in science-backed, personalized nutrition and lifestyle recommendations. Apple Watch users can now unlock the deepest understanding of their health, wellness and performance from the inside out by combining watch data such as workouts, sleep and resting heartrate with InsideTracker's science backed nutrition and lifestyle recommendations based on blood biometrics and DNA insights. InsideTracker today announced Apple Watch integration, allowing users to combine Apple Watch activity and physiomarker data with deep-dive blood biometric and DNA insights to deliver the ultimate in science-backed, personalized nutrition and lifestyle recommendations.

The Deepest Understanding from the Inside Out

Exercise, RHR and sleep directly affect biomarker levels. With InsideTracker's Apple Watch integration, users can track and analyze blood, fitness and sleep data all in one place, giving a clearer picture of how physiological and biomarker data is interconnected, unlocking new ways to improve health.

More Precise, Personalized Recommendations

The more data InsideTracker has to work with, the more personalized a user's recommendations become. Each time Apple Watch registers a new, completed activity, InsideTracker progress updates in real-time, fine-tuning the personalized Action Plan.

New, Real-Time ProTips

ProTips provide daily, laser-focused nuggets of wisdom that are personalized based on a user's information, backed by science and curated by InsideTracker's registered dietitians. Using data synced from Apple Watch, the integration unlocks hundreds of new ProTips on actions you can take to improve your exercise, RHR and sleep duration.

"InsideTracker is the only system that integrates this level of activity tracking with blood, DNA and lifestyle data, and we're excited to unlock these precision wellness and longevity benefits for 100 million Apple Watch users," said Dr. Gil Blander, co-founder and chief scientific officer, InsideTracker.

To unlock the integration, InsideTracker users with an Apple Watch can download the updated InsideTracker app with Apple Watch integration from the App Store starting today, then log into their InsideTracker account to connect their device.

Apple Watch users without an existing InsideTracker account can visit InsideTracker.com and select the plan that's right for them, provide a blood sample at a local Quest lab, via home kit or upload results from a recent physician-ordered test, then download the app to receive their blood test results, sync with their device and create a science-backed Action Plan to help them reach their personal health and wellness goals.

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and performance system. InsideTracker's mission is to help people add years to their lives and life to their years by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal-clear picture of what's going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving your health and becoming your best self. Read our peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

