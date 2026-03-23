Insight Assurance Appoints Ben Wright as Chief Revenue Officer

Appointment supports continued global growth and expansion of enterprise go-to-market strategy

TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Assurance, a global provider of cybersecurity compliance and assurance services, today announced the appointment of Ben Wright as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

The appointment comes at a pivotal stage in the company's growth, as Insight Assurance continues to expand its global presence and support increasingly complex compliance requirements across both private and public sector organizations.

Wright brings extensive experience leading revenue organizations across SaaS and technology companies, with a focus on go-to-market strategy, partnerships, and scalable growth. He has held leadership roles at organizations including Sendspark and Levanta, where he led integrated revenue functions spanning sales, partnerships, and marketing. During his time at Sendspark, he contributed to more than 200% revenue growth and supported a successful private equity exit.

Earlier in his career, Wright built and scaled partnership programs at companies such as Help Scout and Brainstorm, and founded a SaaS platform focused on automating security questionnaire processes—providing firsthand experience with the operational challenges organizations face in compliance workflows.

"The compliance and assurance market is at an inflection point, and Insight Assurance is positioned exactly where the opportunity is largest. There's significant opportunity ahead, and the foundation here is already strong."

— Ben Wright, Chief Revenue Officer, Insight Assurance

As CRO, Wright will focus on strengthening relationships across Insight Assurance's broader ecosystem, expanding enterprise go-to-market initiatives, and building more structured and scalable revenue operations. His role will also support Insight Assurance's continued expansion across NAMER, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC.

This is an important step in our evolution as a global cyber compliance firm. As we continue to emerge as a market leader in the next generation of tech-enabled audit firms, Ben's leadership will help us scale with focus and strengthen our global footprint. His experience will be instrumental in our next phase of growth, bringing more structure to revenue, elevating customer success, expanding enterprise and channel partnerships, and accelerating organic growth through AI-driven go-to-market strategies.

— Jesus Jimenez, Co-Founder and CEO, Insight Assurance

Insight Assurance has built its growth through a combination of high-quality service delivery and a broad ecosystem of technology and service relationships. The firm supports organizations navigating a wide range of compliance frameworks, increasingly across multi-framework and global regulatory environments.

"Ben brings the structure and leadership needed for our next phase of growth, along with a practical, forward-thinking approach to AI that we believe will differentiate us in the market. His international background further supports our continued global expansion."

— Felipe Saboya, Co-Founder, Insight Assurance

As regulatory complexity continues to increase—particularly across AI, privacy, and multi-framework compliance—organizations are seeking partners that can support broader, more integrated compliance strategies. Insight Assurance continues to position itself to meet this demand through a combination of technical expertise, global delivery, and a commitment to delivering quality and assuring trust.

About Insight Assurance

Insight Assurance is a global cybersecurity compliance and assurance firm providing independent audit and advisory services across a range of frameworks, including SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, PCI DSS, and others. The firm supports organizations in navigating complex regulatory environments across both private and public sectors, with a focus on delivering high-quality, independent assessments.

With a global, remote-first team, Insight Assurance works with companies of all sizes—from startups to enterprise organizations—helping them address evolving security, privacy, and compliance requirements. The firm is committed to delivering quality and maintaining trust through every engagement.

SOURCE Insight Assurance