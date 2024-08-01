Insight Assurance Celebrates Major Milestone: $10 Million in ARR

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Assurance LLC, a leader in IT cybersecurity compliance audits, proudly announces a significant milestone in its growth journey: surpassing $10 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Founded in 2019 by Jesus Jimenez and Felipe Saboya, Insight Assurance has rapidly expanded its presence in the market, driven by a commitment to excellence and client-centric solutions.

From its humble beginnings, Insight Assurance has grown exponentially, fueled by strategic initiatives such as the establishment of its Go-to-Market team in March 2023. This growth trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable, with the company doubling its ARR from $5 million at the close of last year to surpassing $10 million by late June 2024, marking a phenomenal 200% increase in just six months.

"Hitting $10 million in ARR is a major achievement for our firm," shares Jesus Jimenez, Co-Founder of Insight Assurance. "Our team's hard work and our clients' trust have been the cornerstones of this incredible journey. We're grateful for the support and excited for the road ahead."

Felipe Saboya, Co-Founder, echoes Jimenez's sentiments, emphasizing, "Achieving $10 million in ARR is more than a number; it's a testament to the incredible relationships we've built with our clients and partners. Their trust and our team's dedication have made this milestone possible."

Cameron Youngblood, VP of Sales at Insight Assurance, underscores the company's commitment to delivering value and fostering strong partnerships. "Our success has been fueled by the undeniable value of our services and the trust placed in us by our clients," says Youngblood. "Reaching $10 million in ARR at this pace is a testament to our team's dedication and the strong relationships we've built. This achievement is a source of great pride for everyone at Insight Assurance."

Insight Assurance's journey to $10 million ARR underscores its commitment to simplifying compliance for fast-growing organizations while maintaining the highest standards of service excellence. As the company continues to innovate and expand its footprint, it remains dedicated to supporting clients in navigating complex compliance landscapes and achieving their business objectives securely.

About Insight Assurance

Insight Assurance is a leading provider of compliance and cybersecurity services, specializing in guiding businesses through the complex landscape of regulatory requirements and cybersecurity challenges. With a mission to empower organizations with robust security postures, Insight Assurance offers a comprehensive range of services, including compliance assessments for SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 42001, PCI DSS, HIPAA/HITECH, GDPR/CCPA, CSA STAR, and HITRUST, as well as Risk Assessments (NIST CSF) and Penetration Testing.

