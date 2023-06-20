Insight Assurance Earns Accreditation to Certify Against ISO/IEC 27001:2022

Insight Assurance

20 Jun, 2023, 15:00 ET

Insight Assurance, a leading provider of security and compliance services announced its accreditation to certify organizations against the new ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard.

TAMPA, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Assurance, a leading provider of security and compliance services announced its accreditation to certify organizations against the new ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard. After nearly a decade of the 2013 version, the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 provides updates for addressing the digital world's most modern security challenges today. The recently released ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard is the latest version, set to replace the ISO 27001:2013 standard by October 31, 2025. 

"We are excited to announce that Insight Assurance is now able to provide accredited ISO/IEC 27001 certifications against the updated 2022 standard," said Jesus Jimenez, Co-Founder and Partner of Insight Assurance. "This reflects Insight Assurance's commitment to continue to provide quality audit services that align with the latest security standards. This makes Insight Assurance one of the few U.S. firms that provides SOC examinations, ISO 27001 certifications and PCI DSS assessments to serve organizations looking to achieve and maintain robust information security programs."

Those interested in learning more about the changes in ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard can visit https://insightassurance.com/lets-talk-about-changes-iso-iec-270012022/

About Insight Assurance
Insight Assurance is a U.S. based licensed CPA firm, PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), and ISO 27001 Certification Body founded by former Big-4 professionals (Former EY) looking to simplify the world of IT compliance.

With over 20 years of professional experience working with hundreds of organizations from startups to Fortune 500 companies on a variety of engagements; the team at Insight Assurance partners with organizations looking to meet their organizational and compliance goals.

Insight Assurance services include:

  • SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 examinations
  • ISO/IEC 27001 Certifications
  • PCI DSS Assessments
  • HIPAA/HITECH Assessments
  • Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments
  • Privacy Assessments
  • Financial Audits

About International Accreditation Service (IAS)
IAS accredits certification bodies to ISO/IEC Standard 17021 which specifies requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of management systems. This accreditation demonstrates to the marketplace, stakeholders, and regulators that the bodies have met the IAS accreditation requirements and are periodically monitored for compliance.

Management System Certification Bodies accredited by IAS benefit from IAS's recognition as a Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MLA) signatory with the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC). Signatories are recognized worldwide based on the equivalency of their accreditation programs, therefore reducing costs and adding value to businesses and consumers.

For more information about Insight Assurance and our ISO 27001 service offering please click here.

