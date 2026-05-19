Insight Cipher Marks Seven Years as Founder Earns SUNY New Paltz 40 Under Forty Honor

Boutique accounting and advisory firm celebrates milestone year following regional recognition and second consecutive Best Accountant win

MONTICELLO, N.Y., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Cipher LLC, a boutique accounting and advisory firm serving established business owners, is marking seven years in business as founder Bradlyn J. Matican receives several notable recognitions, including selection as a 2026 SUNY New Paltz 40 Under Forty honoree and recognition as Best Accountant in The River Reporter's annual Best Of awards for the second consecutive year.

Bradlyn J. Matican, founder of Insight Cipher LLC, celebrates a milestone year with a 2026 SUNY New Paltz 40 Under Forty honor and a second consecutive Best Accountant win from The River Reporter. Insight Cipher LLC celebrates seven years of providing accounting, tax planning, financial analysis, and CFO-level advisory services to established business owners.

Founded in 2019, Insight Cipher has grown from a traditional accounting practice into a boutique advisory firm focused on helping business owners gain clearer financial visibility, strengthen tax strategy, and make more informed decisions. The firm works with established owner operated and mid-market businesses, providing accounting, tax planning, financial analysis, and CFO level advisory services.

Matican's selection for SUNY New Paltz's 2026 40 Under Forty honors reflects both his professional work and his commitment to financial education, entrepreneurship, and community leadership. The 40 Under Forty Awards Ceremony and Dinner will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at SUNY New Paltz.

"Seven years in business is meaningful because it represents more than time," said Bradlyn J. Matican, founder of Insight Cipher LLC. "It represents trust, consistency, and the responsibility of helping business owners make decisions with better information. Insight Cipher was built for owners who need more than bookkeeping or tax compliance. They need a financial partner who understands strategy, risk, growth, and the weight of the decisions they carry."

Matican began his accounting career at age 17 through Monticello High School's Academy of Finance before earning a Master's degree in Forensic Accounting and Valuation from SUNY Polytechnic Institute. His background includes financial leadership roles prior to founding Insight Cipher, along with ongoing involvement in financial literacy initiatives, local business organizations, and community service.

As Insight Cipher enters its eighth year, the firm continues to focus on serving established businesses across New York and the broader region, with particular emphasis on professional services, restaurants, law firms, healthcare practices, therapists, and owner operated companies seeking a higher level of financial oversight.

About Insight Cipher LLC

Insight Cipher LLC is a boutique accounting and advisory firm based in New York. Founded by Bradlyn J. Matican in 2019, the firm helps business owners gain financial clarity through accounting, tax planning, financial analysis, and CFO level advisory services. Insight Cipher works with established businesses that need more than compliance, providing strategic support designed to help owners better understand performance, plan ahead, and make informed business decisions.

For more information, visit www.InsightCipher.com.

Media Contact:

David Levy

Insight Cipher LLC

Phone: 845-276-3773

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.InsightCipher.com

SOURCE Insight Cipher LLC