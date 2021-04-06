Insight Clinical Consulting Becomes a Medidata Rave EDC Accredited Partner

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Clinical Consulting has achieved accreditation for Rave EDC, joining Medidata's industry-leading partner program to further advance its technical and operational performance. Rave EDC (electronic data capture) is an advanced and robust system for capturing, managing, and reporting clinical research data, and the cornerstone of the Medidata Clinical CloudTM. Insight Clinical Consulting can now offer the full suite of Rave EDC and clinical data management (CDM) services to sponsors. Founded by industry veterans, Insight Clinical Consulting is a data management and information technology (IT) consultancy working extensively with emerging to mid-sized biotechnology companies.

Medidata Rave EDC offers flexibility and scalability from database build through closeout. Insight Clinical Consulting views this accreditation and partnership milestone as a continuing investment in technologies that bring the highest level of value to its customers.

"Attaining the Medidata Rave EDC study build accreditation demonstrates our dedication to bringing high-end solutions with optimal efficiencies to our customers for clinical trials across all phases and therapeutic areas," said Lucy Spencer, founder and president , Insight Clinical Consulting. "We can guide Sponsors through every aspect of the database build to ensure best data management practices are employed. We are confident that in aligning with industry leaders like Medidata, we deliver quality data that our customers trust."

Collectively the Insight Clinical Consulting team has worked on hundreds of Rave EDC databases and are experts in the platform. The new accreditation enables them to serve as a single source for sponsors to acquire all Rave EDC-related services.

"Insight Clinical Consulting's dedication and expertise enabled them to achieve Medidata Rave EDC accreditation within an aggressive timeline," said Nick Lucas, senior vice president, Partner Professional Services at Medidata. "Their customers can now benefit from Medidata's scalable unified platform, which adapts as needed across Phase I through Phase IV studies. We are excited to evolve our partnership with the Insight Clinical Consulting team as they further enhance the value they bring to their emerging to mid-sized biotechnology customers."

About Insight Clinical Consulting

Insight Clinical Consulting is a data management and information technology consultancy with time-honored expertise supporting emerging to mid-sized biotechnology companies achieve clinical trial outcomes they can trust. Insight Clinical's senior level team of data management and IT experts employ industry best practices to provide end-to-end data management services, across a variety of therapeutic areas across all phases of clinical trials. With insight that comes from decades of experience, the Insight Clinical Consulting team offers exceptional service to meet the unique needs of each customer.

