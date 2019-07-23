Insight Elite With SmartSearch -- Cutting Edge Search To Drive A Proactive Group Sales Strategy

SmartSearch is available only in Knowland's flagship solution, Insight Elite , allowing users to search the industry's largest historical database of actualized events and meetings to execute on a Proactive Group Sales Strategy which maximizes a property's group revenue and profits.

In a recent poll 75% of respondents said that group bookings pace is slower than prior year through June 2019. "We are not surprised by this as our CVB-reported data shows a deceleration in demand. Singular reliance on "perceived demand" from inbound RFPs is a recipe for under-performance and that is what we are seeing in the market today. Knowland is supporting the industry's return to a Proactive Group Sales Strategy with the expansion of the Insight platform and creation of new Elite capabilities, like SmartSearch, which puts the Group Sales Department back in control of group sales pipeline, revenue, and profits," said Robert Post, CEO of Knowland.

"Insight Elite has always offered strong search capabilities so it's no surprise the product and engineering teams at Knowland developed an algorithm that applies cutting-edge, real-time web search and analytics technology to the proprietary Insight platform to bring about SmartSearch - a more flexible, relevant and innovative search optimization capability that not only allows users to search on a multitude of criteria, but it matches that criteria to their property, giving Group Sales the confidence to proactively target and win new business," said Kristi White, the newly-appointed VP of Product Management at Knowland.

SmartSearch includes the most requested enhancements such as multiple keyword searches, interactive map searches, flexible booking dates searches, and account booking sets - all scored and presented by relevance to the customers' property.

Request a demo of Insight Elite with SmartSearch today at www.knowland.com to learn more about how to bring this powerful search to your proactive group sales efforts.

About Knowland

We believe that there is a better way to sell group business. Our suite of hospitality solutions harnesses the power of data and analytics to help our customers know their buyers and win in the group and meetings marketplace. With the industry's largest historical database of actualized events, we deliver insights that win more share, optimize revenue strategies, and accelerate sales cycles. That's the Knowland Advantage. See why thousands of customers trust Knowland to sell smarter and maximize their revenue. Knowland operates globally and is headquartered in Rosslyn, VA. To learn more about our suite of solutions, please visit www.knowland.com or call 202-312-5880.

Media Contact/Inquiries: Lisa Bonanno, 202-312-5880, lbonanno@knowland.com

SOURCE Knowland

Related Links

http://www.knowland.com

