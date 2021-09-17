Insight from the Front Lines: New Survey Looks to Identify Challenges in Virtual Care

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the inaugural Telehealth Awareness Week, EarlySense®, the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring solutions, today announced a new survey it is putting into the field, to gain insights from professionals across the care continuum.

Titled "Finding the Gaps in Technology: Virtual Care Assessment," the 30-question survey delves into various aspects of the virtual care model – and specifically remote patient monitoring – to determine where healthcare providers and remote patient monitoring stakeholders see clear benefit and where pain points still exist.

"We know the pandemic created widespread acceptance and use for remote patient monitoring as an effective way to treat patients in their homes," said Terry Duesterhoeft, Chief Product Officer of EarlySense. "But we also know there are still barriers and challenges to implementation and use of technology outside the hospital. This survey is giving us the ability to see how we can address known and unknown pain points, so we all plan for a longer-term, technology-based future."

Designed to create a forum for understanding applications and opportunities for enhancing remote monitoring technologies, the survey focuses on:

Adoption and types of technology used;

Impact of remote monitoring solutions on patient care;

Gaps in ability of technology to drive solution-based results; and

Opportunities for technology to deliver improvements in clinician efficiency.

Launched as part of the activities surrounding Telehealth Awareness Week, the survey will run from September 17 to November 19, 2021, with findings announced the first week of December 2021.

About EarlySense:

EarlySense® is the global leader in 100-percent contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions. Used worldwide in hospitals, post-acute care facilities and throughout the care continuum, EarlySense patented technology delivers reliable and comprehensive multi-vital, motion and sleep data The company's technology and predictive data science applications empower providers, clinicians and patients with continuous multi-vital data and actionable insights that improve quality of life and patient outcomes, across the care continuum.The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.earlysense.com.

