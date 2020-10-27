Insight Global Announces 'Jobs & Joy'

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting next Monday, Insight Global is pledging to put 8,000 people to work over eight weeks between November 2 and December 25. Together, alongside their consultants and customers, Insight Global will make a difference for not only 8,000 job-seekers, but will also make a difference for eight charities within their communities. For every 100th hire, Insight Global will donate $1,000 to one of eight pre-selected charities chosen by both the consultant and the customer ($500 per person). This is Jobs & Joy.

The eight charities include:

1. OneWorld Health

Mission statement: "We partner with communities in developing countries to bring permanent, sustainable healthcare to the chronically underserved." https://oneworldhealth.com

2. Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Mission statement: "THE LLS MISSION: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families." https://www.lls.org

3. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Mission statement: "Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children realize their potential and build their futures. We nurture children and strengthen communities. And we couldn't do any of it without you." https://www.bbbs.org/about-us/

4. Insight Global Family Foundation

Mission statement: "IGFF was founded in January 2020 as a non-profit by Insight Global employees to exclusively benefit fellow employees and IG Consultants experiencing personal financial hardships due to unplanned events." https://www.insightglobal.com/igff/

5. Make-A-Wish Foundation

Mission statement: "Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses." https://wish.org

6. Equal Justice Initiative

Mission statement: "The Equal Justice Initiative is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, to challenging racial and economic injustice, and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society." https://eji.org

7. Toys4Tots

Mission statement: "The basic mission of the Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those to less fortunate children at Christmas." https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/Default.aspx

8. Feeding America

Mission statement: "Working together to end hunger. The Feeding America network is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Together with individuals, charities, businesses and government we can end hunger." https://www.feedingamerica.org

