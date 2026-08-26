Insight Global Announces Plans for Second Delivery Center in Hyderabad

Set to open in October 2026, the new facility will expand the company's international delivery capabilities to meet growing client demand while building on its award-winning culture in India

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a talent, consulting, and AI company, today announced the plans to open its second delivery center in Hyderabad, India, to support growing demand for consulting, AI, and workforce solutions around the world. The new delivery center marks the next phase of the company's international expansion and continued investment in India, strengthening its capabilities to support clients across the world while building on the strong culture already established by the company in Hyderabad. The space is set to open in October of this year.

Insight Global opened its first Hyderabad Delivery Center in February of 2025 and has since continued to expand its ability to help clients solve complex business challenges with world-class talent, consulting, and delivery capabilities, including global capability center (GCC) buildouts. The investment has also created meaningful career opportunities for local talent while bringing together global perspectives and expertise.

"Surpassing 1,500 employees in India and opening our second Hyderabad delivery center reflects both the incredible talent available in the region and the growing trust our clients place in Insight Global to help solve their most complex business, technology, and workforce challenges," said Lawrence Dearth, President of Global Growth at Insight Global. "As a talent, consulting, and AI company, our ability to scale world-class teams in India has become a critical differentiator for clients accelerating digital transformation, engineering innovation, AI adoption, and global capability center strategies."

Current teams based in Hyderabad play a central role in supporting over 200 companies in delivering solutions across software engineering, cloud and infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity, data and analytics, AI enablement, quality engineering, platform operations, engineering services, emerging technologies, and more. Earlier this year, Insight Global's India operations earned the Great Place to Work® Certification, a globally recognized honor that highlights the company's commitment to building an exceptional workplace culture. The recognition reflects how Insight Global's people-first values transcend geographic boundaries, fostering an environment where its Hyderabad-based teammates are empowered to grow, innovate, and deliver exceptional results for clients around the world.

"Having been part of Insight Global India from day one, seeing our growth and now the expansion of our footprint is incredibly meaningful to me. To see how far we have come in such a short period of time—and now prepare to open our second delivery center in Hyderabad—is something I'm tremendously proud of," said Ram Tummala, General Manager of Insight Global, India.

"What gives me the most confidence isn't simply the growth in our numbers or our footprint—it's what is driving that growth: our people and our culture. We've built a team that cares deeply about each other, takes ownership, and is ambitious about what we can accomplish together. This expansion is another milestone in our journey, but I truly believe we are just getting started. I'm incredibly excited about what we are building in India and the role our teams will play in the future of Insight Global."

"I've seen firsthand the incredible combination of talent, energy, and ambition that our teams in India bring that contributes to us being the dynamic organization that we are. What makes our teams truly special is the strong sense of community and shared ownership people bring to their work," said Rob Cordisco, General Manager of Insight Global, India. "Our second delivery center is an investment in that culture, creating more opportunities to advance our company purpose and deliver meaningful impact for our clients."

More than 50 enterprise clients currently leverage Insight Global for GCC buildout, scaling, and ongoing operational support as organizations look for new ways to access specialized talent, improve operational efficiency, and support long-term growth.

As demand for consulting services, AI-enabled transformation, and GCC support continues to accelerate, Insight Global expects India to remain a critical component of its long-term global growth strategy.

To learn more about Insight Global's international capabilities, visit its website.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a talent, consulting, and AI company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

SOURCE Insight Global