Insight Global Invests More Than $100 Million in Employee Training and Development Programs

Today, Insight Global teams support customers across enterprise AI deployments and large-scale consulting engagements, as well as international workforce strategies and customized talent solutions around the world. Preparing employees for the next generation of work as industries continue to evolve has long been a strategic priority for the company.

"Our purpose is to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them," said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global. "We believe the best way to fulfill our purpose and create better outcomes for our customers is by making significant investments in training and development."

That investment has created a development ecosystem that supports employees at every stage of their careers, from entry-level recruiting and corporate roles to advanced technical training for solutions architects and forward deployed engineers. The company expects nearly 5,500 employees to participate in training by the end of the year.

At the center of that ecosystem is Insight Global University (IGU), which launched in 2018 and serves as the foundation for employee development across the company. The program has earned national recognition for its impact on employee development, including a 2026 Training MVP Award from Training Magazine. Three weeks into their careers, all new employees travel to the company's Atlanta training facility to begin the IG Way, Insight Global's foundational onboarding and development program.

"The IG Way is more than a training program. It's how we bring our purpose to life," said Eli Doster, Chief Talent Officer at Insight Global. "We believe everyone matters, and when we hire the right people, we hire them with the intention of spending their entire career with us. The IG Way ensures every new employee receives the systematic training and development they need to help them hit their personal, professional, and financial goals."

The investment also fueled Legacy, Insight Global's enterprise leadership development program. The program launched in 2025 with the company's first global leadership conference, bringing together more than 1,200 leaders for three days of development focused on vision planning, togetherness, and building for the future.

The leadership conference was not traditional. Rather than a standard agenda, leaders received personalized learning experiences through an extensive catalog of workshops led by Insight Global executives and subject matter experts. Sessions covered coaching high-performing teams, driving execution, building culture, and navigating emerging technologies.

The company's investment also supported the creation of Campus 244, Insight Global's state-of-the-art dedicated training and leadership development hub, along with the home of the company's Consulting division and IG Labs.

These investments build upon the company's broader commitment to continuous learning and other professional development programs that combine leadership coaching, technical education, business acumen, and career development.

"Technology will continue to transform the way work gets done, but leadership, adaptability, curiosity, and the ability to build meaningful relationships will always matter," Bean added. "Our responsibility is to create an environment where our people never stop learning, never stop growing, and are always prepared for what's next. That's how we create opportunities for our employees and deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers."

Additionally, Insight Global's training investments since 2021 have included:

Over 200 in-person training events and 150 virtual training events annually;

A 24-month Solutions Associate Program to develop early-career technical consulting talent;

An e-learning course catalog of more than 60,000 trainings to deliver real-time technical and compliance lessons across the company;

Continuously-updated specific learning pathways, spanning topics including AI, leadership development, individual contribution, grit and resilience, advanced sales solutions, and more; and

A new curriculum of leadership-focused training, including annual in-person leadership conferences.

Insight Global has long believed that its purpose—developing people personally, professionally, and financially—is also its strongest competitive advantage. More than $100 million invested since 2021 reflects how deeply that belief runs.

To learn more about life at Insight Global, visit its in-house internal careers website.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is an talent, consulting, and AI company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

SOURCE Insight Global