Insight Global Appoints New President to Lead Professional Services Division

News provided by

Insight Global

19 Feb, 2024, 09:35 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global recently announced the appointment of Cillian Maher as President of Evergreen, Insight Global's Professional Services Division. Maher's appointment aligns with the company's continued investment in Evergreen, which delivers world class technical and talent services to clients around the globe.

Maher reports to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Sam Kaufman and leads a team of 30,000 technology and business consultants providing technical and talent services to thousands of customers globally. Maher's role is key in the company's continued investments in Cloud, Data & AI, Applications, Customer Experience, and Applied Engineering.

"Cillian is a great fit for our culture. He brings strong leadership experience, a genuine care for people, and a huge part of why he will take Evergreen to the next level is that he is an incredibly intelligent technologist and knows the space inside and out," said Sam Kaufman, CRO.

Maher's leadership team includes industry experts in support of the division's growth and strategy:

Ryan McGinn, Vice President, Evergreen Sales

Steve Wasik, Vice President, Talent Services

Mansoor Aleem, VP and Practice Director, Data & Applications

Dante Fereghetti, VP and Practice Director, Cloud Services

DJ Lewis, Director, Strategic Partnerships & Alliances

Jaime Pullin, Director, Talent Strategy

Maher will also oversee the company's professional services expansion, including nearshore and offshore capabilities in India, Mexico, Romania and others.

Prior to joining Insight Global, Maher was a member of Google Cloud's Strategic Partnerships team, splitting his time between London and Atlanta. In that role, he developed GTM partnerships for Google Cloud with key customers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Visit our experts page to learn more about Maher and his team.

Visit our website to learn more about Evergreen's professional services offerings.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is the professional services division of Insight Global, an international staffing and services company specializing in sourcing IT, healthcare, and engineering professionals for Fortune 1000 clients. With access to talent in 150+ countries and technology delivery capabilities in India and Mexico, we deliver world-class technical and talent services to clients around the globe to power innovation and transformation.

SOURCE Insight Global

Also from this source

Insight Global Opens Philippines-Based Training Center to Meet U.S. Healthcare Staffing Needs

Insight Global Opens Philippines-Based Training Center to Meet U.S. Healthcare Staffing Needs

Insight Global, an international staffing company, celebrated the opening of the company's Manila-based "Grit Academy," a world-class education...
Elizabeth Haas, Jessica Calzaretta Named to SIA's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing

Elizabeth Haas, Jessica Calzaretta Named to SIA's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing

Insight Global, a leading international staffing company, today announced that Elizabeth Haas, regional manager, and Jessica Calzaretta, president,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.