Insight Global Appoints New President to Lead Professional Services Division

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global recently announced the appointment of Cillian Maher as President of Evergreen, Insight Global's Professional Services Division. Maher's appointment aligns with the company's continued investment in Evergreen, which delivers world class technical and talent services to clients around the globe.

Maher reports to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Sam Kaufman and leads a team of 30,000 technology and business consultants providing technical and talent services to thousands of customers globally. Maher's role is key in the company's continued investments in Cloud, Data & AI, Applications, Customer Experience, and Applied Engineering.

"Cillian is a great fit for our culture. He brings strong leadership experience, a genuine care for people, and a huge part of why he will take Evergreen to the next level is that he is an incredibly intelligent technologist and knows the space inside and out," said Sam Kaufman, CRO.

Maher's leadership team includes industry experts in support of the division's growth and strategy:

Ryan McGinn, Vice President, Evergreen Sales

Steve Wasik, Vice President, Talent Services

Mansoor Aleem, VP and Practice Director, Data & Applications

Dante Fereghetti, VP and Practice Director, Cloud Services

DJ Lewis, Director, Strategic Partnerships & Alliances

Jaime Pullin, Director, Talent Strategy

Maher will also oversee the company's professional services expansion, including nearshore and offshore capabilities in India, Mexico, Romania and others.

Prior to joining Insight Global, Maher was a member of Google Cloud's Strategic Partnerships team, splitting his time between London and Atlanta. In that role, he developed GTM partnerships for Google Cloud with key customers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Visit our experts page to learn more about Maher and his team.

Visit our website to learn more about Evergreen's professional services offerings.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is the professional services division of Insight Global, an international staffing and services company specializing in sourcing IT, healthcare, and engineering professionals for Fortune 1000 clients. With access to talent in 150+ countries and technology delivery capabilities in India and Mexico, we deliver world-class technical and talent services to clients around the globe to power innovation and transformation.

SOURCE Insight Global