Insight Global Awarded Contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR)

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer technology to state and local governments through DIR's Cooperative Contracts Program.

Through this contract, Texas state and local government agencies can enhance the efficiency of their procurement and contracting processes by utilizing this IT staff augmentation contract. This provides agencies with temporary IT staff augmentation services based on not-to-exceed bill rates.

"Insight Global is proud to be listed as an approved vendor with Texas Department of Information Resources. We are looking forward to bringing our extensive IT Staffing Services experience to Texas State agencies and providing exceptional Information Technology Consultants," said Madeleine Orrico, Portfolio Relationship Manager.

Agencies can negotiate and contract directly with Insight Global for IT staff augmentation. Learn more about Insight Global's temporary IT staffing capabilities.

Learn more about the general ITSAC and other cooperative contracts on the DIR website.

Click here for details regarding Insight Global's contract with DIR (DIR-CPO-5596). To obtain a quote, place a purchase order, or seek warranty information with Insight Global for services under the ITSAC contract, please contact Insight Global's DIR representative, Madeleine Orrico.

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is an international professional services and staffing company specializing in delivering talent and technical solutions to Fortune 1000 companies across the IT, Non-IT, Healthcare, and Engineering industries. Fueled by staffing and talent experts, Evergreen, our professional services brand, brings technical advisors and culture consultants to help customers tackle their biggest challenges. With over 70 locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, and global staffing capabilities in 50+ countries, our teams of tech-enabled recruiters are dedicated to finding the right talent and technical solutions to help our customers thrive. At our core, we are dedicated to empowering people to do great things. That's why we're passionate about developing our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them.

Contract Number: (DIR-CPO-5596).

