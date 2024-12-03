Insight Global CEO Expands Free Mental Health Counseling Services to 28,000+ Consultants

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, an international professional services and staffing company, announced an expansion of its mental health counseling program through a new partnership with Lyra Health. Effective January 1, 2025, all North American employees, including over 28,000 contracted consultants, will gain access to free, comprehensive mental health support.

This initiative builds on Insight Global's 2022 launch of free counseling for internal employees. Lyra Health, renowned for its evidence-based mental health care, will provide a range of services tailored to individual needs, including:

Therapy and coaching with expertly matched providers available virtually, in-person, or via live chat

with expertly matched providers available virtually, in-person, or via live chat Family care with specialized support for children, teens, parents, and couples

with specialized support for children, teens, parents, and couples Self-help tools offering on-demand resources for mental health support.

"Mental Health struggles are so personal. They can keep us from showing up with our full, true self," said Bert Bean, Insight Global CEO. "I'm proud we're able to take care of our people, including our consultants, in this way. When companies aren't afraid to wade into a scary topic like mental health, hope is created."

The initiative will serve consultants across contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire roles in the U.S. and Canada, ensuring accessible and inclusive care.

"At Insight Global, we prioritize the personal and professional well-being of everyone in our network," said Kesha Crump, Director of Benefits and Health Management. "Lyra Health's innovative, accessible approach aligns perfectly with our mission to 'Be the Light' for those we serve."

About Insight Global

Insight Global is an international professional services and staffing company specializing in delivering talent and technical solutions to Fortune 1000 companies across the IT, Non-IT, Healthcare, and Engineering industries. With over 70 locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, and global staffing capabilities in 50+ countries, our teams of tech-enabled recruiters are dedicated to finding the right talent and technical solutions to help our customers thrive. At our core, our mission is to develop people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them.

