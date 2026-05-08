Insight Global Earns 2026 Training MVP Award for Powering Business Growth Through Talent Development

Prestigious award recognizes organizations that deliver measurable impact through employee development

ATLANTA, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global has earned the 2026 Training MVP Award from Training Magazine, recognizing its excellence and leadership in talent development. Where other organizations struggle to navigate constant disruption and evolving workforce demands, Insight Global continues to be a trailblazer in this space.

Rather than treating learning as a support function, Insight Global views it as a strategic lever. With that belief, the company built Insight Global University (IGU) as its internal training capability designed to drive performance, adaptability, and long-term growth. IGU is deeply rooted in the company's purpose to develop its people personally, professionally, and financially so they can "be the light" to the world around them.

For a company like Insight Global that adapts quickly and evolves intentionally to meet the needs of its customers, continued investment in strong training is crucial. Led by Executive Vice President of Talent Development, Jeremy Krickel, IGU's training teams obsess over their craft and finding ways for their students to develop the skills to perform, improve, and advance at every stage of their career.

"From hiring and developing nearly 1,000 early-career professionals into high-performing recruiting and sales teams, to growing our senior leaders, IGU exists to develop our people so they can succeed in their careers and serve as strategic partners who deliver value to our customers' organizations," said Jeremy Krickel, Executive Vice President of Talent Development. "When our people thrive, the business thrives alongside them."

A defining aspect of IGU is its direct connection to business results. Insight Global believes in taking a hands-on approach with the company's executive team playing a central role in the planning, building, and delivery of IGU's largest training initiatives. Training is designed and delivered in real time around the company's top strategic priorities, enabling employees to immediately apply what they learn in their day-to-day work. The model emphasizes hands-on experience, real-world application, and continuous skill-building. These efforts have helped drive stronger performance across the organization while also informing Insight Global's broader consulting and talent solutions.

"If you don't train your people, it's hard for them to grow," said Bert Bean, CEO. "If your people don't grow, your company doesn't grow. Training is everything to us."

The same capability-building strategies developed internally now underpin Insight Global's consulting offerings, helping clients accelerate execution, navigate change, and build high-performing teams equipped for the future of work. As the pace of change continues to accelerate, Insight Global remains focused on helping organizations move beyond static approaches to talent and toward dynamic, outcome-driven workforce strategies.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is an international talent and consulting company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

SOURCE Insight Global