Insight Global Expands Global Operations with New Team in Bogotá, Colombia

Expansion strengthens operational capabilities and supports the company's continued global growth

ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global today announced the expansion of its global operations with the addition of a capability center in Bogotá, Colombia, the latest in a series of global expansion efforts to support clients and consultants.

Insight Global's Bogotá team

The Bogotá center, which officially launched on June 1, supports a wide range of functions for the global enterprise, including corporate, client, and consultant delivery functions. With over 1,500 active workers on projects in Latin America, the Bogotá teams will serve as an integral function to ensure the same excellence in employee, client, and consultant experience that Insight Global is known for around the world.

"This location is such a strategic play for us at Insight Global. It will serve as an extension of our middle and back-office functions as well as being our hub for Latin American Operations," said Chris Abbeduto, Vice President – Global Operations. "The rapid growth that we continue to see for nearshore capabilities really drives the need for a regional center of excellence in LATAM, and we couldn't be more excited with the amazing talent pool and cultural fit that we see in Colombia."

The initiative has been more than a year in the making and represents a strategic investment in Insight Global's future. The Bogotá team is comprised of fully bilingual Insight Global employees fluent in both Spanish and English who are fully integrated into the company's culture, systems, and training programs from day one. Bogotá was selected in part for its strong talent market and alignment with U.S. business hours, enabling seamless collaboration across teams.

Insight Global's Staffing, Consulting, and AI services are fulfilled by nearly 40,000 employees in over 40 countries for over 3,200 companies around the world.

To learn more about Insight Global's international capabilities, visit here.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is an international talent and consulting company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

SOURCE Insight Global