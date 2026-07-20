Insight Global Opens New Seattle Hub to Support Next Phase of Growth Across the Pacific Northwest

Move to historic 2323 Elliott building expands capacity as the company continues to grow in one of the nation's largest technology markets

ATLANTA, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a talent, consulting, and AI company, today announced the grand opening of its new Seattle hub at 2323 Elliott. Triple the size of its previous office in Bellevue, the new space brings together recruiting, sales, consulting, and IG Labs employees in a state-of-the-art workspace designed to support the company's next phase of growth and serve clients across the Pacific Northwest.

The former Art Institute of Seattle has been thoughtfully reimagined into a modern workspace. The new office can accommodate more than 280 employees with space for future expansion.

Spanning nearly 49,000 square feet across two floors, the new office provides space for more than 280 employees and includes an additional 24,000 square feet reserved for future expansion. As the sole tenant of the historic 2323 Elliott building, Insight Global has thoughtfully reimagined the former Art Institute of Seattle into a modern workspace featuring 18 conference rooms, a 6,400-square-foot fitness center, and direct access to the newly transformed Seattle waterfront.

Seattle continues to be a global hub for technology and innovation, making it a strategic location for Insight Global's expanding consulting business and growing IG Labs AI services and product practice team. After 20 years in the market, the Seattle team employs more than 2,000 consultants serving over 300 clients across the Pacific Northwest.

As the company continues to grow in this region, Insight Global is actively hiring across several roles based in Seattle. To learn more and apply, visit the company's internal job board.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a talent, consulting, and AI company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

SOURCE Insight Global