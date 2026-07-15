Insight Global to Double AI Practice as Enterprise Demand Accelerates

Company expands IG Labs, its AI services and products practice, after AI-related work grows to 40% of all Consulting inquiries

ATLANTA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a talent, consulting and AI company, today announced plans to double the size of IG Labs, its AI services and products practice, by the end of 2026 as enterprise demand for AI continues to accelerate.

The expansion builds on Insight Global's recent announcement that it will hire more than 1,700 full-time internal employees in 2026 to support surging demand for AI infrastructure and enterprise transformation. Today, AI-related opportunities account for approximately 40% of all new Consulting inquiries received by the company, signaling a shift from organizations exploring AI to actively investing in enterprise-scale development.

To meet that demand, Insight Global will significantly expand IG Labs, adding AI-focused technical talent, including Senior Forward Deployed Engineers, AI Technical Architects, AI Engineers, Solution Architects, and other specialized roles that help customers design, build, and deploy production-ready AI solutions. The move is part of Insight Global's continued commitment to shift its focus toward enabling agentic AI inside the enterprise organization.

"Where most firms stop at AI strategy, IG Labs builds," said Marcus Bergström, Managing Director of IG Labs. "We combine consulting depth, pre-built software and accelerators, hands-on technical execution, and Insight Global's talent engine to take customers from concept to production through end-to-end implementation."

Today, IG Labs is leading active AI transformation initiatives across industries including life sciences, healthcare, financial services, retail, and logistics. In one recent engagement, the team deployed AI agents that reduced customer onboarding time by 75%, demonstrating how agentic workflows can deliver measurable business outcomes beyond experimentation.

"As organizations move beyond AI pilots and into enterprise deployment, they're looking for partners who can execute," said Cillian Maher, President of Insight Global's Consulting division. "We're investing in IG Labs because our customers need engineering talent, technical expertise, and proven delivery capabilities to turn AI ambition into real business results."

Insight Global expects enterprise AI investment to continue accelerating as organizations integrate AI across business functions—from software engineering and customer operations to cybersecurity, cloud modernization, and business process automation. That evolution is driving demand for both the infrastructure that powers AI and the technical talent required to build, implement, and scale it.

To learn more about IG Labs and Insight Global's AI consulting capabilities, visit their website.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a talent, consulting, and AI company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

SOURCE Insight Global