Insight Global Expands Healthcare Services to Boca Raton and Jacksonville, Florida

Insight Global, one of the largest staffing companies in the U.S., is excited to announce the expansion of its healthcare services to two new markets: Boca Raton and Jacksonville, Florida.

As a Joint Commission Certified healthcare staffing company, Insight Global has over 20 years of experience staffing both clinical and non-clinical roles.

Leading the charge in these new markets are two seasoned staffing experts. Jacob Krigbaum will head the Boca Raton market, bringing extensive experience in recruiting and staffing, and Steven Acosta will lead the Jacksonville market, relocating from New Jersey where he went above and beyond partnering with top clients.

"Investing in our people and promoting leadership is a critical priority to grow our healthcare markets," said Jessica Calzaretta, Insight Global Health President. "I could not be more excited to see two of our best step up to lead our high growth markets in Florida."

Why partner with Insight Global Health?

Insight Global Health provides many services to help clients meet their goals, including healthcare staffing, international clinical services, healthcare upskilling, and professional services offerings.

With a focus on consultant care, superior recruiting, global reach, and providing support beyond healthcare, Insight Global is a trusted staffing and professional services partner that helps clients find, train, and retain top talent.

To learn more about Insight Global's healthcare services, visit https://insightglobal.com/industries/healthcare/.

To hire someone in Boca Raton or Jacksonville, submit a staffing request on our website or reach out to Insight Global Health's market leaders directly.

Boca Raton Insight Global Health Market Leader: Jacob Krigbaum

[email protected]

Jacksonville Insight Global Health Market Leader: Steven Acosta

[email protected]

About Insight Global

Insight Global is an international professional services and staffing company specializing in delivering talent and technical solutions to Fortune 1000 companies across the IT, Non-IT, Healthcare, and Engineering industries. Fueled by staffing and talent experts, Evergreen, our professional services brand, brings technical advisors and culture consultants to help customers tackle their biggest challenges. With over 70 locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, and global staffing capabilities in 50+ countries, our teams of tech-enabled recruiters are dedicated to finding the right talent and technical solutions to help our customers thrive. At our core, we are dedicated to empowering people to do great things. That's why we're passionate about developing our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them.

