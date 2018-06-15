Insight Global Ranked on Comparably's 2018 'Best Of' Lists

ATLANTA, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global has been ranked on Comparably's 2018 lists for the Best Companies for Leadership, Best Managers and Best Professional Development. The lists represent the best companies in each category, as rated by their employees on Comparably.com.

"Insight Global's approach to leadership is to ensure the cycle of professional development is continuous and that it reaches all levels of employee," Katie Archer, Vice President of Operations. "It's not just focused on development of those 'one level below' such as the C suite grooming the VPs, or the VPs mentoring the managers. Everyone at every level is always focused on developing each other across position as well as department. Insight Global has taught me that it is every person's responsibility to ensure each employee comes to work each day with a known purpose and an understanding of how to reach his/her goals. It is amazing and empowering to work in such an employee-focused environment."

Insight Global has an Employee Net Promoter Score of 87 percent. These awards are part of Comparably's "Best Of" lists, which are derived from anonymous ratings provided by employees on Comparably.com between May 23, 2017 and May 23, 2018.

The lists can be viewed at: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/07/starbucks-facebook-among-top-companies-professional-development/672450002

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/07/hubspot-google-earn-top-marks-companies-best-leadership/670598002

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specializes in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Insight Global completes more than 33,000 placements annually in short-term, long-term, contract-to-hire, and direct placement positions through our network of more than 43 regional offices across the U.S. and Canada. The company has been ranked one of the fastest growing staffing firms for the past 10 consecutive years, and named the 3rd largest IT staffing firm in America by Staffing Industry Analysts for three consecutive years. We offer unmatched customer service by developing an in-depth understanding of client needs, providing qualified professionals, and tailoring managed services solutions for large projects, which allows clients to focus on expanding their business and achieving their goals.

