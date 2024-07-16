Insight Global Recognized as 5th Largest US Staffing Firm in 2024

The Atlanta-based firm continues to grow despite a challenging year for the staffing industry.

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, an international staffing and professional services provider, has been ranked as the 5th largest staffing firm in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This marks tremendous growth for the company, as Insight Global was ranked 8th on the list in 2023.

SIA's list ranks companies based on revenue from the previous year. In 2023, Insight Global generated over $3.7B in staffing revenue in the US alone, making up 2% of the market share—an increase from 1.7% the year before.

The Atlanta-based firm continues to grow despite a challenging year for the staffing industry.

Bert Bean, CEO, attributes the company's growth and success to its people. "It's always been about our people. They are the reason we climbed three more spots up to #5 on this list," he said.

"Our people are the reason we avoided layoffs, yet again, during a tough year. 2023 was incredibly hard on our industry. It was hard on Insight Global, too. But our people persevered. Their grit is what has, and what will always, carry our company. I am humbled to lead such a powerful group of people rooted in shared values and dedicated to being the light for others. We are not done yet."

The SIA report also noted significant trends within the staffing industry, with healthcare and IT temporary staffing being the most common primary revenue segments, followed by industrial staffing. Insight Global's proven expertise and dynamic approach in these key areas have positioned the company as a preferred partner for businesses seeking top talent.

The full Largest Staffing Firms in the United States: 2024 Update report is available for SIA's corporate and CWS Council members.

About Insight Global: Insight Global is an international staffing and services company specializing in sourcing IT, accounting, finance, healthcare, and engineering professionals and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients with more than 70 office locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and U.K. In addition to staffing services, Insight Global provides culture consulting, DEI training, specialized healthcare staffing and resources, and an array of client programs through their professional services division, Evergreen. To find out more, visit www.insightglobal.com

