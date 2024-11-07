Insight Global Recognized as One of America's Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a leading international professional services and staffing company, is proud to announce its inclusion on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Veterans 2024.

The companies included on this list are ranked based on market research from Statista who surveyed more than 24,000 veterans (those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, the Reserves, or the National Guard) working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in the United States.

U.S. veterans who participated in the survey were asked if they would recommend their company or institution to friends and family, and to rate their employer on criteria including:

Work atmosphere

Salary

Health benefits

Career development opportunities

Programs tailored to veterans

And more

Survey participants were also asked to evaluate other companies within their respective industries.

"This honor makes me incredibly proud," said Bert Bean, Insight Global CEO. "All of us know veterans. Many of us have veterans in our family. They give so much to our country and their sacrifice should never be overlooked."

As one of the largest staffing companies in the U.S., Insight Global believes in developing its people personally, professionally, and financially so they can "be the light" to the world around them. Insight Global is proud to support veterans through various programs including its SkillBridge Internship Program and its partnership with the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement (NIICA) to place returning service members and veterans in high-value careers in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries.

"We are, and will always be, motivated to employ veterans," said Bean. "It's our honor to walk with them on their career journey."

Learn more about Insight Global's veteran programming here.

