Insight Global's Bert Bean Ranked on Comparably's 2018 Best CEOs for Diversity List

ATLANTA, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global's CEO, Bert Bean, has been ranked 8th on Comparably's 2018 list of the Best CEOs for Diversity. Hundreds of CEOs were rated by their employees for the list, and the honorees for Best CEOs reflect the highest rated leaders.

"I'm honored to make this list, and excited to see us grow even more diverse as a company," Bert Bean, CEO. "We believe in hiring and promoting people of all backgrounds. I'm proud to know Insight Global is a place where people can achieve immense success, no matter where they come from."

Insight Global

Bean had an average score of 95 percent from Insight Global employees. This award is part of Comparably's "Best Of" lists, which are derived from anonymous ratings provided by employees on Comparably.com between May 23, 2017 and May 23, 2018.

The list can be viewed at: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/06/top-rated-ceos-diversity-tmobile-intuit-hubspot/672765002

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specializes in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Insight Global completes more than 33,000 placements annually in short-term, long-term, contract-to-hire, and direct placement positions through our network of more than 43 regional offices across the U.S. and Canada. The company has been ranked one of the fastest growing staffing firms for the past 10 consecutive years, and named the 3rd largest IT staffing firm in America by Staffing Industry Analysts for three consecutive years. We offer unmatched customer service by developing an in-depth understanding of client needs, providing qualified professionals, and tailoring managed services solutions for large projects, which allows clients to focus on expanding their business and achieving their goals.

Public Relations Contact

Stephanie Bathke

pr@insightglobal.net

404-257-7900

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insight-globals-bert-bean-ranked-on-comparablys-2018-best-ceos-for-diversity-list-300667253.html

SOURCE Insight Global