Insight Guide Launches Innovative Solution to Connect Association Members and Industry Suppliers

New association technology platform, disrupts the status quo by leveraging AI to provide real value to industry suppliers.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Guide , a new tech startup, announced today the launch of its SaaS platform that creates a new stream of non-dues revenue for associations while revolutionizing the way they provide value to their member and supplier community. The company provides a solution to effectively engage members with the right suppliers through innovative technology.

Insight Guide is the brainchild of Andy Steggles , the founder of Higher Logic. According to Steggles, "Insight Guide provides a disruptive solution to an age-old problem: how to effectively connect association members with the right industry suppliers. When I created Higher Logic, my focus was to engage members with each other. At Insight Guide, we are continuing that theme, but this time, we're getting members engaged with suppliers."

The AI-enhanced platform utilizes advanced algorithms and data-driven insights to match associations with suppliers that align with their preferences. By using Insight Guide, associations can save their members time and effort in finding the right solutions to solve their business needs.

Reggie Henry, chief information and engagement officer at ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership, said, "Associations have long struggled with finding the right suppliers to meet their needs. With Insight Guide, associations can now find and connect with the right suppliers quickly and easily, improving their operations and member engagement," he said.

To celebrate the launch, Insight Guide is providing associations with a complementary ROI report, just visit https://insightguide.com/estimate to sign up.

