Insight Health System Appoints Dr. Maliha Hashmi as Global Ambassador

World-renowned health innovator will lead global collaboration and health equity work

FLINT, Mich., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Health System (Insight), a physician-led organization focused on excellence in health care and community well-being, has named Dr. Maliha Hashmi, a pioneer in the fields of AI-driven prevision care, health equity and wellness advocacy, as the organization's first Global Ambassador.

"Dr. Hashmi's unparalleled reputation as a health leader and innovator around the world, combined with her dedication to underserved populations and her commitment to using technology for good, aligns perfectly with Insight's mission focused on providing care that is second to none through love and compassion," said Dr. Jawad Shah, founder and chief executive officer of Insight. "Her leadership will be invaluable in helping Insight shape the future of health care."

As Global Ambassador, Dr. Hashmi will be intimately involved in a range of large-scale initiatives aimed at population health, health equity, value-based care and preventative care. She will play a critical role in ensuring that Insight hospitals remain leaders in global health care innovation and advancing patient-centered care while fostering sustainable growth and economic development within the communities they serve. Her strategic vision will ensure that Insight continues to deliver health equity and forward-thinking care for generations to come.

Throughout her career, Dr. Hashmi has championed the humanization of technology, ensuring advancements in health care strengthen human connection, compassion and accessibility. Her innovative approach integrates smart systems designed to enhance efficiency, elevate patient care and improve health outcomes – all under the guiding principle of "health care for everyone, everywhere."

Dr. Hashmi has earned numerous accolades, including recently being ranked first among the Top 10 Female Innovators and Leaders Globally by Entrepreneur Mirror, and one of the Top 50 Most Influential Muslims in America by EqualityX. She holds advanced degrees from Harvard and MIT and has served as a World Economic Forum Global Future Expert and V20 Delegate for G20.

"I am deeply honored to take on this role as Global Ambassador for Insight," said Dr. Hashmi. "My goal is to champion health care for everyone, everywhere, supporting Insight's mission to refine processes, increase efficiency and deliver patient care second to none to communities across the globe. I am excited to drive innovation, compassion and excellence in patient care, making health care accessible and dignified for all."

Insight, led by Dr. Jawad Shah, is committed to serving underserved communities through a multidisciplinary approach that balances cutting-edge medical technologies with compassionate patient care. Dr. Hashmi's appointment as Global Ambassador further solidifies Insight's mission to expand the boundaries of health care innovation and equitable service delivery.

About Insight Health System

Insight Health System is a physician-led organization focused on pioneering excellence in health care and community well-being. Our expertise is in transforming distressed hospitals into stable, patient-centric care that is second-to-none. With a track record for innovation in health care, research and development, Insight Health System provides the communities we serve with world-class health care services at the forefront of medical technology. Our network currently includes a portfolio of entities encompassing six acute care hospitals (three of which are nonprofit), six surgery centers, 28 clinics, 580 physicians, 10 unions and 4,200 employees. Collectively, Insight Health System hospitals provide nearly 100,000 patient days annually.

