Insight Medbotics appoints Mark Emberton, MD, Jeffrey Bassett, MD, MPH, to Clinical Advisory Board

HAMILTON, ON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Insight Medbotics, a medical device company combining the accuracy of MRI with the precision of robotics, is pleased to announce two appointments to the company's Clinical Advisory Board:

Mark Emberton, MD, of University College London, in London, UK

Jeffrey Bassett, MD, MPH, of Hoag Hospital in Orange County, USA

Insight Medbotics develops MRI-guided robotics to advance its technology to procedures where accuracy and precision matter most to patients, physicians and hospitals. The IGAR system has been clinically demonstrated in breast cancer patients and is the world's first and only FDA-cleared, MRI-compatible robot.

With a FDA 510(k) clearance in breast biopsy, Insight Medbotics envisions development in other biopsies, therapy delivery, and device placement. Prostate cancer, which still relies on imprecise biopsy methodologies and radical whole gland treatment, is the next patient care area where the IGAR robotics system could play a leading role in delivering higher efficacy, better economics, and an improved patient experience.

"I am excited to welcome Dr. Emberton and Dr. Bassett to our clinical advisory team," says Fazila Seker, CEO of Insight Medbotics and member of the Board of Directors, "They are each visionaries in shaping a better future for prostate cancer management and improving the patient experience. Their combined clinical expertise in prostate cancer, urologic care, clinical trials, and adoption of new technologies like robotic surgery and focal therapy will be invaluable as Insight Medbotics executes its commercialization strategy."

Dr. Mark Emberton is professor of Interventional Oncology within the Division of Surgery and Dean of the Faculty of Medical Science at University College London in London, UK. He is clinically active and holds the position of Honorary Consultant Urologist at University College London Hospitals NHS Trust where he works as a specialist in prostate cancer.

Through his academic work, Dr. Emberton has developed novel diagnostic strategies and new therapies for men with prostate cancer. His research resulted in the transformation of both the diagnostic and therapeutic pathways, which have been incorporated into international guidelines. He has published over 500 peer review papers and holds a large grant portfolio.

"Robotics holds considerable promise to minimize the number of hospital events and interventions for individuals who are at risk of prostate cancer. Consolidating multiple procedures into a single setting through robotic sampling and AI-guided procedures may also reduce repetitive testing while supporting overall cost-effective approaches that improve patient outcomes."

~ Mark Emberton, MD, member of the Clinical Advisory Board, Insight Medbotics

Dr. Jeffrey Bassett is the Ben and Carmela Du Endowed Chair of Urologic Oncology at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, CA, USA. The hospital ranks among California's top 10 hospitals, delivering community access to the most advanced care. Dr. Bassett specializes in minimally invasive robotic surgery for cancers of prostate, bladder, kidney, and testes. His interests include emerging focal therapies, circulating and urinary biomarkers, and molecular imaging. Improving patient outcomes and the care experience remains his passion.

"As a surgeon, I'm always seeking new techniques to advance patient care. Urologists and urologic oncologists have embraced MRI-guided biopsy as the standard of care and are no longer intimidated by MRI. In the near term, it may be possible to combine prostate imaging and biopsy into one step. Robotics can potentially streamline patient care this way and help make MRI accessible for precision treatment strategies."

~ Jeffrey Bassett, MD, member of the Clinical Advisory Board, Insight Medbotics

Insight Medbotics was created as a start-up company by the Centre for Surgical Invention and Innovation (CSii), and MDA .

About Insight Medbotics

Insight Medbotics is developing MRI-guided robotics to advance its technology to procedures where accuracy and precision matter most to patients, physicians, and hospitals. IGAR, the company's MRI-compatible robot, has been clinically demonstrated. As the only company to receive a FDA 510(k) clearance for use of a robot inside an MRI, Insight Medbotics is now advancing the technology to improve the standard of care for prostate cancer. Learn more at https://insightmedbotics.com .

SOURCE Insight Medbotics